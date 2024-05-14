Celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary with a summer vibe at Cove Manila

Join us as we celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday at the Beach Club of Cove Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie, the quintessential icon of inspiration and empowerment across generations, is celebrating her 65th anniversary!

In the Philippines, the grand celebration unfolds at Cove Manila from April 27 to June 2, with a colorful journey through Barbie’s storied history. Here are the highlights:

Barbie Interactive Tunnel (Crystal Pavilion): A spotlight feature where attendees can traverse Barbie’s iconic moments. It includes a beautifully lit Barbie acrylic logo with spaces for visitors to engage in activities such as sharing inspirational stories on a post-it note wall and expressing how Barbie has inspired their futures.

Barbie Dream Camper: For the first time ever, a life-sized Barbie open camper will be presented, divided into three play areas for an immersive experience into Barbie’s world.

Barbie Diorama: An extensive exhibition featuring over 130 Barbie Career Dolls from 1959 to the present day, showcasing the evolution of Barbie’s roles and professions.

Barbie Ice Cream Cart and Food Truck: Offering toys-inspired treats and actual food, creating a delightful experience for kids and families.

‘You Can Be Anything’ Pop-Up Booth: Lighted booths depicting various Barbie careers to inspire visitors about the endless possibilities they can achieve.

Barbie Activity Area and 65th Photo Op Box: An area dedicated to interactive activities including a diorama display, a free play table and a TV for webisode playback. It also features a mini-mirror for kids’ selfies and an interactive wall where visitors can post their dreams.

In addition to the Barbie celebration, Cove Manila continues to be a premier family destination throughout the year. Its 9,000-sqm dome, equipped with temperature control and UV protection, offers a unique beach club experience right in the heart of the city. It’s the perfect year-round getaway for families seeking fun and relaxation.

“We are honored to host the 65th Anniversary of Barbie at Cove Manila, showcasing her lasting impact in empowering young minds to break traditional boundaries. We invite everyone to join us in this inspirational celebration,” Vikki Aquino, director of Spas, Recreation and Kids’ Club at Okada Manila, said.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Okada Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.