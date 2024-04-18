Alfie Alley is back! The ultimate celebration of street culture, art, music and drinks returns

Mark your calendars for April 19 as Alfie Alley Year 2 takes over The Pop Up Katipunan.

MANILA, Philippines – After last year's resounding success, Alfonso Brandy is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Alfie Alley in its second year.

This nationwide event is poised to ignite the streets of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with the electrifying energy of street culture, music, art and the unmatched taste of Alfonso Brandy.

In 2023, Alfie Alley burst onto the scene, starting with a bang in Metro Manila on April 15 then captivating the hearts of Tropang Alfie in Batangas and La Union in November.

The event brought together over 5,000 Alfonso Brandy enthusiasts, affectionately known as Tropang Alfie. These gatherings showcased the essence of street culture, underscored by the beats of music, vibrancy of art, thrill of games and the distinct flavors of Alfonso Brandy.

The brand has been a cherished part of Philippine culture for over two decades, creating spaces for Tropang Alfie to come together, make memories and celebrate life.

Alfie Alley Year 2 is a testament to this enduring commitment, offering a more enjoyable and immersive experience that promises to be the year’s highlight.

Mark your calendars for April 19 as Alfie Alley Year 2 takes over The Pop Up Katipunan. This year, we're amping up the festivities with a stellar lineup of musical talents, including Ace Banzuelo, Sud, Autotelic, John Roa and Sandwich, guaranteeing an unforgettable night of celebration.

Join our engaging games at the Light, Zero and Platinum booths for a chance to win exclusive merchandise, all while savoring your favorite Alfonso Brandy in various serves—neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

Alfie Alley Year 2 aims to be more than an event; it's a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the power of community, the beauty of art and the joy of music.

With an expanded scope and a dedication to delivering an unparalleled experience, this year's celebration is poised to set a new standard for street culture events in the Philippines.

The brand warmly invites every member of Tropang Alfie to join as it makes Alfie Alley Year 2 a monumental celebration of our shared culture, creativity and camaraderie. Maki-TROPArty na!

Don't miss out on any updates for Alfie Alley Year 2. Follow Alfonso Brandy on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.