HOKA opens two new stores as running gains popularity among Filipinos

HOKA's two new stores in the Philippines are located at One Ayala Mall in Makati City (right photo) and GH Mall in San Juan City

MANILA, Philippines — Without the need for gym membership and equipment, many Filipinos are now discovering running as an accessible way to stay fit and active.

This is evident in the boom of athletic footwear brands in the country, as well as the introduction of new entrants in the market. One such brand is HOKA, a global sportswear company specializing in running shoes that deliver comfort and performance.

It has been well-loved by both casual and marathon runners around the world, as well as fitness enthusiasts who enjoy indoor training or outdoor activities such as hiking and trail running.

Here in the Philippines, the brand has long been followed by hardcore runners. But since the opening of its first concept store at Ayala Malls Manila Bay last February 2023, more and more Filipinos are becoming aware of this footwear brand.

Catering to this growing demand, HOKA opened not just one, but two more stores last March 14, located at One Ayala Mall in Makati City and GH Mall in San Juan City.

This move shows HOKA's commitment to growing its business and community by spreading joyful performance not only in the Philippines but also across Southeast Asia.

“HOKA as a brand has been in the Philippines for around two years. We’ve opened our first two stores last year, one in February at Ayala Malls Manila Bay and the other one at SM Aura [opened] late last year. These are the third and fourth stores in the Philippines. We also distribute through other channels such as Planet Sports, Foot Locker, Toby’s and Runner,” Nino Priambodo, Southeast Asia brand marketing general manager of distributor MAP Active, told Philstar.com in an interview.

The new stores offer the latest HOKA products for running, walking, trail running, hiking and other fitness activities. Pinnacle performance products are also available, such as the Cielo X1, as well as Mach 6, the sleek daily trainer perfect for all-day use.

These boast HOKA‘s enhanced cushioning and meticulously engineered midsole that provide a smooth, soft and efficient ride.

“For HOKA, going back to the brand ethos, it’s about giving joyful performance to everyone. The brand is rooted in running—the products started from running and then became bigger and bigger with assortment of sports. One of our main strengths is definitely comfort, so if you put on a pair of HOKA shoes, I think you would immediately be drawn to them,” Priambodo shared.

In terms of the shopping experience, HOKA boasts of its specialized features such as In-Store Treadmill Testing, Secure Lockers and SafeSize, an advanced foot scanning system.

“To all Filipinos out there, if you happen to be in Metro Manila, visit any of our stores and try out the foot scanning system and get your feet checked to know what type of shoes you should be wearing for any kind of foot size and activity,” Priambodo invited.

SafeSize foot scanning technology offers a 3D Foot Analysis, which provides the most accurate shoe size and model recommendations, and Fast Footwear Matching, which quickly recommends shoes that perfectly match each unique foot.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez (Left) Nino Priambodo, Southeast Asia brand marketing general manager of distributor MAP Active; (right) host and running enthusiast Eri Neeman with RunRio Events founder, marathoner and running coach Rio de la Cruz

To further reach more Filipinos, HOKA for the first time has sponsored the Trilogy Run Asia, founded in the country in 2010 by running coach, celebrity runner and marathoner Rio de la Cruz.

A HOKA user himself, de la Cruz was present at the store opening in GH Mall. He expressed his excitement for the new partnership as both RunRio Events share the same goal of bringing running closer to Filipinos and help them progress.

Trilogy Run Asia is a one-of-a-kind running event that challenge runners to complete three races in every host city annually, each offering greater distances, culminating to a full marathon. It offers races from 5km to 42km to ensure that runners enjoy every step of their journey while staying injury-free.

For 2024, HOKA Trilogy Run Asia is holding a total of 19 races in seven host cities nationwide: Manila, Bagiuo, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro.

Leg 1 of the HOKA Trilog Run Asia takes place on April 7.

To join the HOKA Trilogy Run Asia, visit www.trilogyrunasia.com.

For more information about the complete range of HOKA products, follow the official social media accounts on Facebook (hokaphilippines) and Instagram (@hoka_philippines).