Ortigas Malls wins three Anvil Awards for ‘Larger Than Life’ events

Ortigas Malls wins three Silver Anvil Awards for 'Larger Than Life' events Gahum Sa Buwak: Flower Power, Greenhills Christmas Night Market 2022, and Ortigas Art Festival 2023. Photo show (from left): Randy Torres, senior mall operations manager; Rowena Mislos, associate building administration manager; Monique Castaneda, AVP - head of Marketing; Sheila Perez, associate marketing manager; and Wilbert Dimzon, mall operations manager

MANILA, Philippines — Ortigas Malls recently bagged three awards for its events from the 59th Anvil Awards. The prestigious annual awards recognize public relations efforts that show exemplary performance in various categories.

Ortigas Malls received three Silver Anvil Awards for Special Events for Gahum Sa Buwak: Flower Power, Ortigas Art Festival 2023, and Greenhills Christmas Night Market 2022. The company was recognized for its “Larger Than Life” efforts to bring entertainment and happiness to its shoppers in its multipurpose spaces.

Gahum Sa Buwak was a free month-long exhibition at Estancia Mall that kicked off Women’s Month 2023 featuring works by Dabawenya artists and fashion designers from the Floral Artists of Davao. The event was attended by Vice President Sara Duterte, who gave an inspiring speech about the positive impact of art in the Philippines.

Another month-long art event was Ortigas Art Festival 2023 at Estancia Mall, which emphasized the importance of creating connections through art. Shoppers were given the chance to view different works by local artists and join workshops to enrich their creativity.

The Greenhills Christmas Night Market in 2022 was Ortigas Malls’ way of welcoming back shoppers as pandemic restrictions eased. Families and friends joined together to enjoy diverse cuisines, shop for gifts and simply enjoy the company of loved ones outside of their homes.

Ortigas Malls would like to thank its shoppers and Ortigas Community Card members for their continued patronage of its events in Greenhills and Estancia Mall. There will be more “Larger Than Life” experiences coming this year.

***

Here's your way to eperience all of Ortigas Malls’ Larger Than Life events: Sign up for the Ortigas Community Card via the Ortigas Malls app to get first dibs on amazing deals, discounts and perks.

For more information and updates on Ortigas Malls’ events be sure to like and visit their official Facebook pages: Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas and Estancia Mall.