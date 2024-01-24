Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort presents Beautiful Beginnings Bridal Fair 2024

CLARK, Philippines — On its second year, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort will hold Beautiful Beginnings Bridal Fair, an enchanting experience for soon-to-be-married couples.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of local vendors and professionals ready to make every dream wedding a reality. Attendees can expect the following highlights:

Fashion show

The latest bridal and groom fashion trends will be showcased in a fashion show on February 3, showcasing stunning collections of renowned local Pampanga designers.

Vendor showcase

A specially curated lineup of wedding vendors including photographers, florists, caterers, decorators and more will exhibit their works as they offer exclusive deals and discounts for attendees.

Interactive workshops

Engaging workshops and demonstrations by wedding experts will provide valuable tips and advice on planning the perfect wedding.

Prizes and giveaways

Attendees will get to win exciting prizes and giveaways, contributing to the joy and excitement of planning a wedding. On top of that, couples who confirm their weddings during the fair will have a chance to win a two-night weekend stay inclusive of breakfast for two at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort extends a warm invitation to everyone, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 4. Admission is free.

Guests can register onsite or through https://tinyurl.com/ebnx3u34.