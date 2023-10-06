^

On the Radar

Celebrate 65 years of great shopping, family fun and beyond at SM

Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 4:25pm
for SM
Celebrate 65 years of great shopping, family fun and beyond at SM
Other promos to keep an eye on are the Super Toy Sale, Super 10.10, Tatang’s Weekend Sale on October 13 to 15, Super SMAC and Super Eats.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — This October, SM Supermalls is marking its 65th year and also celebrating the birth of its founder, Henry Sy Sr.

And, as way of expressing their heartfelt gratitude, SM Deals is treating you to a super-sized October with super-sized partnerships and super-sized promos.

Super Buy 1, Get 1 deals

Expect month-long Super Buy 1 Get 1 deals from SM Deals, featuring 87 participating brands with over 100 exciting offers across the board. From dining, shopping and fun malling activities for the whole family, we’ve got your SM outings covered.

Top picks include B1G1 deals from Pancake House, Shakey’s, Din Tai Fung, Ideal Vision Center and Timezone

Swipe coupons on SM Malls Online  

To redeem these exclusive promos until October 31, make sure you download the SM Malls Online app, and register an account. FYI—you won’t be able to take advantage of these deals when you don’t have a valid account, so take note.

Once registered, discover deals near you and head to the nearest SM mall. You must be present inside the store premises when you SWIPE TO REDEEM your chosen deal.

Wait for the store personnel to validate and confirm your successful coupon redemption, and you can finally enjoy your exclusive deal.

Super 65 promos

The super-sized treats don’t stop there. There will also be super-sized discounts from our SM affiliates (Ace Hardware, The SM Store, The Body Shop, and SM Appliance Center) all month-long.

Other promos to keep an eye on are the Super Toy Sale, Super 10.10, Tatang’s Weekend Sale on October 13 to 15, Super SMAC to get additional SMAC points when you shop and dine at select partner brands, and Super Eats.

 

To keep tabs on SM 65th Anniversary celebration and sales, don’t forget to check out SM Deals on the daily or download the SM Malls Online app

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM Deals. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

PROMO

SM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Your screen time is about to reach 24 hours on September 26 &ndash; here&rsquo;s why it&rsquo;s worth it
brandSpace
11 days ago

Your screen time is about to reach 24 hours on September 26 – here’s why it’s worth it

By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 11 days ago
For the first time, Garnier is holding a 24-hour livestream marathon on its official TikTok account (@garnierph) on September...
On the Radar
fbtw
Ces Drilon shows what 'Stress Drilon' looks like in viral commercial
13 days ago

Ces Drilon shows what 'Stress Drilon' looks like in viral commercial

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
The respected journalist perfectly showed a person who is "Stress Drilon," the lingo that describes a person who is stressed...
On the Radar
fbtw
Harmful truth: What happens if you swallow money?&nbsp;
14 days ago

Harmful truth: What happens if you swallow money? 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
What is the health effect of ingesting a paper bill?
On the Radar
fbtw
Cyberzone supports inter-school gaming community with Smart&rsquo;s University Clash Tournament
14 days ago

Cyberzone supports inter-school gaming community with Smart’s University Clash Tournament

14 days ago
Cyberzone, the largest chain of IT retail stores in the Philippines, continues to bring together an expanding tech community...
On the Radar
fbtw
Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out
September 21, 2023 - 2:05pm

Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out

By Kristofer Purnell | September 21, 2023 - 2:05pm
Actress Sophie Turner was spotted having dinner with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in New York City just weeks after the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela
September 20, 2023 - 9:29am

Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela

By Jan Milo Severo | September 20, 2023 - 9:29am
A school in Cotabato named a grade one section after singer Jed Madela. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with