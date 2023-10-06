Celebrate 65 years of great shopping, family fun and beyond at SM

MANILA, Philippines — This October, SM Supermalls is marking its 65th year and also celebrating the birth of its founder, Henry Sy Sr.

And, as way of expressing their heartfelt gratitude, SM Deals is treating you to a super-sized October with super-sized partnerships and super-sized promos.

Super Buy 1, Get 1 deals

Expect month-long Super Buy 1 Get 1 deals from SM Deals, featuring 87 participating brands with over 100 exciting offers across the board. From dining, shopping and fun malling activities for the whole family, we’ve got your SM outings covered.

Top picks include B1G1 deals from Pancake House, Shakey’s, Din Tai Fung, Ideal Vision Center and Timezone.

Swipe coupons on SM Malls Online

To redeem these exclusive promos until October 31, make sure you download the SM Malls Online app, and register an account. FYI—you won’t be able to take advantage of these deals when you don’t have a valid account, so take note.

Once registered, discover deals near you and head to the nearest SM mall. You must be present inside the store premises when you SWIPE TO REDEEM your chosen deal.

Wait for the store personnel to validate and confirm your successful coupon redemption, and you can finally enjoy your exclusive deal.

Super 65 promos

The super-sized treats don’t stop there. There will also be super-sized discounts from our SM affiliates (Ace Hardware, The SM Store, The Body Shop, and SM Appliance Center) all month-long.

Other promos to keep an eye on are the Super Toy Sale, Super 10.10, Tatang’s Weekend Sale on October 13 to 15, Super SMAC to get additional SMAC points when you shop and dine at select partner brands, and Super Eats.

To keep tabs on SM 65th Anniversary celebration and sales, don’t forget to check out SM Deals on the daily or download the SM Malls Online app.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM Deals. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.