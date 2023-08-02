^

On the Radar

'Life is too short': Photographer Remi 'Enigma' Lucidi, 30, dies from skyscraper fall

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 9:48am
'Life is too short': Photographer Remi 'Enigma' Lucidi, 30, dies from skyscraper fall
Photographer Remi ‘Enigma’ Lucidi in Dubai
Remi Enigma via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — French daredevil photographer Remi Lucidi, better known on social media as “Remi Enigma,” was found dead after accidentally falling from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong. He was 30 years old.

Lucidi, an extreme sports enthusiast, became famous for taking photos atop tall buildings all over the world.

Authorities said that last Thursday, Lucidi entered the building and told security that he was there to visit a friend in the 40th floor. The security then contacted the supposed 40th floor resident, and after finding out that the resident did not know Lucidi, the guard allegedly tried to stop the photographer, but Remi Enigma already escaped through the elevator.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed him alighting the elevator on the 49th floor, then taking the stairs toward the skyscraper’s top floor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remi Enigma (@remienigma)

The security personnel told police that they found the hatch leading to the skyscraper’s highest point to be open, but they did not locate the social media star.

A penthouse apartment worker told police that at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Lucidi knocked on the apartment’s window, asking to be let in. Suspicious of Lucidi, the worker called the authorities.

According to reports, police said the lensman might have been trapped outside the building and was looking for help when he accidentally fell.

After receiving a call about a gas leak, authorities discovered Remi Enigma’s body. They say the photographer broke a gas pipe during his fall.

Police also recovered the photographer’s sports camera, but has not yet found clues there about what really happened.

"Life is too short to chase unicorns," one of Lucidi's last Instagram posts read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? ?????? (@remnigma)

On one of Lucidi’s Instagram pages, a tribute was posted for the photographer.

“Today, we bid farewell to a remarkable artist, an adventurous spirit, and a beloved brother, Remi. With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary photographer who captured the beauty of the world from breathtaking heights,” the memorial read.

According to the tribute, Remi was originally from France but he “embraced by the vibrant city of Hong Kong” and “had an insatiable passion for photography.” 

“His lens captured both the grandeur of towering skylines and the delicate details that often go unnoticed. He had a unique ability to find beauty in the most unexpected places, reminding us to appreciate the world from a different perspective,” the statement said.

“Tragically, today we lost him in pursuit of his passion. From the top floor of a tall hotel, he soared to the heavens, leaving behind a legacy that will forever inspire us. He lived fearlessly, chasing his dreams with unwavering determination, and his photographs continue to tell captivating stories.

“To all those who followed his journey, thank you for your unwavering support and appreciation of his art. Let's cherish the memories he captured through his lens and honor his spirit by embracing life's adventures with the same enthusiasm that defined him.”

In the comments section, Internet users posted their mixed reactions to the incident.

“So sorry and I feel bad but that's what happens when you play stupid games. RIP,” one comment read.

“Rest in peace, freedom and full of happiness dear Remi,” said another comment.

“Whoever puts himself in danger dies in it,” another Internet user said.

“Rip! To everyone doing urban climbing, please bring a harness to prevent accidents. Take care!” another commenter reminded.

vuukle comment

HONG KONG

PHOTOGRAPHERS

SKYSCRAPER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs
Sponsored
12 days ago

GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

12 days ago
GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride”...
On the Radar
fbtw
Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!
Sponsored
13 days ago

Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!

13 days ago
SM Supermalls makes everyone’s coffee time a leveled-up experience with only the best deals and promos for the love...
On the Radar
fbtw
Pinoy fan deletes viral Lea Salonga video; not sorry, regretful for uploading
13 days ago

Pinoy fan deletes viral Lea Salonga video; not sorry, regretful for uploading

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 days ago
The Filipino fan who uploaded Broadway star Lea Salonga’s backstage and dressing room video that went viral has taken...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Grateful' Australian 'Cast Away' sailor back on dry land
14 days ago

'Grateful' Australian 'Cast Away' sailor back on dry land

By Agence France-Presse | 14 days ago
An Australian sailor rescued with his dog after more than two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean arrived in Mexico declaring...
On the Radar
fbtw
Australian 'Cast Away': sailor and dog rescued after 2 months lost at sea
14 days ago

Australian 'Cast Away': sailor and dog rescued after 2 months lost at sea

By Agence France-Presse | 14 days ago
An Australian sailor and his dog have been rescued after two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean, surviving the ordeal by drinking...
On the Radar
fbtw
Italian TikTokers fake being ill to hitch lift in ambulance
July 16, 2023 - 1:12pm

Italian TikTokers fake being ill to hitch lift in ambulance

By Agence France-Presse | July 16, 2023 - 1:12pm
Two Italians who faked being ill to hitch a ride to the nearby town in an ambulance before posting footage of the episode...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with