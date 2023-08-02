'Life is too short': Photographer Remi 'Enigma' Lucidi, 30, dies from skyscraper fall

MANILA, Philippines — French daredevil photographer Remi Lucidi, better known on social media as “Remi Enigma,” was found dead after accidentally falling from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong. He was 30 years old.

Lucidi, an extreme sports enthusiast, became famous for taking photos atop tall buildings all over the world.

Authorities said that last Thursday, Lucidi entered the building and told security that he was there to visit a friend in the 40th floor. The security then contacted the supposed 40th floor resident, and after finding out that the resident did not know Lucidi, the guard allegedly tried to stop the photographer, but Remi Enigma already escaped through the elevator.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed him alighting the elevator on the 49th floor, then taking the stairs toward the skyscraper’s top floor.

The security personnel told police that they found the hatch leading to the skyscraper’s highest point to be open, but they did not locate the social media star.

A penthouse apartment worker told police that at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Lucidi knocked on the apartment’s window, asking to be let in. Suspicious of Lucidi, the worker called the authorities.

According to reports, police said the lensman might have been trapped outside the building and was looking for help when he accidentally fell.

After receiving a call about a gas leak, authorities discovered Remi Enigma’s body. They say the photographer broke a gas pipe during his fall.

Police also recovered the photographer’s sports camera, but has not yet found clues there about what really happened.

"Life is too short to chase unicorns," one of Lucidi's last Instagram posts read.

On one of Lucidi’s Instagram pages, a tribute was posted for the photographer.

“Today, we bid farewell to a remarkable artist, an adventurous spirit, and a beloved brother, Remi. With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary photographer who captured the beauty of the world from breathtaking heights,” the memorial read.

According to the tribute, Remi was originally from France but he “embraced by the vibrant city of Hong Kong” and “had an insatiable passion for photography.”

“His lens captured both the grandeur of towering skylines and the delicate details that often go unnoticed. He had a unique ability to find beauty in the most unexpected places, reminding us to appreciate the world from a different perspective,” the statement said.

“Tragically, today we lost him in pursuit of his passion. From the top floor of a tall hotel, he soared to the heavens, leaving behind a legacy that will forever inspire us. He lived fearlessly, chasing his dreams with unwavering determination, and his photographs continue to tell captivating stories.

“To all those who followed his journey, thank you for your unwavering support and appreciation of his art. Let's cherish the memories he captured through his lens and honor his spirit by embracing life's adventures with the same enthusiasm that defined him.”

In the comments section, Internet users posted their mixed reactions to the incident.

“So sorry and I feel bad but that's what happens when you play stupid games. RIP,” one comment read.

“Rest in peace, freedom and full of happiness dear Remi,” said another comment.

“Whoever puts himself in danger dies in it,” another Internet user said.

“Rip! To everyone doing urban climbing, please bring a harness to prevent accidents. Take care!” another commenter reminded.