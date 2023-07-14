Get ready for Malaya Music Fest 2023 at Okada Manila

Experience the best of Filipino music on August 19 and 20 at Cove Manila

MANILA, Philippines — After another successful run in 2022, Okada Manila is again stirring excitement with Malaya Music Fest 2023, featuring the best of Filipino music.

Happening on August 19 and 20 at the expansive Cove Manila, Filipino music enthusiasts are in for another spectacular music celebration, presenting an exciting line-up of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) bands that play the best of contemporary music and timeless classics.

Day 1: P-pop Music

The music fest’s opening day salvo will feature today’s hottest Filipino pop sensations headlined by pop giants—BINI and BGYO. Also in the line-up are John Roa, Dionela, Ace Banzuelo and Kenaniah. Press Hit Play will serve as the opening act.

Day 2: Contemporary and Classic Hits

Day 2 will be headlined by the famed folk-pop band Ben&Ben for the second year in a row. They will be joined by other long-standing OPM bands whose timeless music still bring a sense of nostalgia with songs that have been touted as Filipino “anthems,” namely Mayonnaise, Barbie Almalbis, Pedicab, Silent Sanctuary and This Band.

An official playlist for Malaya Music Fest 2023 is available on Spotify so fans can join the countdown leading to the music festival.

Tickets are available on SM Tickets and Lazada. All tickets are inclusive of one food and two drink stubs. For groups of 10 to 20 persons, special cabana offerings are also available, complete with consumable food and drinks.

This event is exclusive for guests ages 18 and above. For the complete ticketing details, visit https://okdmnl.ph/Malaya2023.

For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected] or call (02) 8555-5799.

Interested parties can stay up-to-date on all things related to Malaya Music Fest 2023 through Okada Manila on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.