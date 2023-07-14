^

On the Radar

Get ready for Malaya Music Fest 2023 at Okada Manila

Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 5:30pm
Get ready for Malaya Music Fest 2023 at Okada Manila
The music fest’s opening day salvo will feature today’s hottest Filipino pop sensations headlined by pop giants—BINI and BGYO.
Photo Release

Experience the best of Filipino music on August 19 and 20 at Cove Manila

MANILA, Philippines — After another successful run in 2022, Okada Manila is again stirring excitement with Malaya Music Fest 2023, featuring the best of Filipino music.

Happening on August 19 and 20 at the expansive Cove Manila, Filipino music enthusiasts are in for another spectacular music celebration, presenting an exciting line-up of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) bands that play the best of contemporary music and timeless classics.

Day 1: P-pop Music

The music fest’s opening day salvo will feature today’s hottest Filipino pop sensations headlined by pop giants—BINI and BGYO. Also in the line-up are John Roa, Dionela, Ace Banzuelo and Kenaniah. Press Hit Play will serve as the opening act.

Day 2: Contemporary and Classic Hits

Day 2 will be headlined by the famed folk-pop band Ben&Ben for the second year in a row. They will be joined by other long-standing OPM bands whose timeless music still bring a sense of nostalgia with songs that have been touted as Filipino “anthems,” namely Mayonnaise, Barbie Almalbis, Pedicab, Silent Sanctuary and This Band.

An official playlist for Malaya Music Fest 2023 is available on Spotify so fans can join the countdown leading to the music festival.

Tickets are available on SM Tickets and Lazada. All tickets are inclusive of one food and two drink stubs. For groups of 10 to 20 persons, special cabana offerings are also available, complete with consumable food and drinks.

This event is exclusive for guests ages 18 and above. For the complete ticketing details, visit https://okdmnl.ph/Malaya2023.

 

For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected] or call (02) 8555-5799.

Interested parties can stay up-to-date on all things related to Malaya Music Fest 2023 through Okada Manila on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

COVE MANILA

MUSIC FESTIVAL

OKADA MANILA

OPM SONGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
After Meta launches Threads, Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to 'dick measuring contest'
3 days ago

After Meta launches Threads, Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to 'dick measuring contest'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he launched the new platform Threads. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!
Sponsored
4 days ago

Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!

4 days ago
SM Supermalls makes everyone’s coffee time a leveled-up experience with only the best deals and promos for the love...
On the Radar
fbtw
AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot
4 days ago

AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

By Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal | 4 days ago
As part of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary celebration, AFP spoke with animators, archivists and Mickey voice...
On the Radar
fbtw
Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants
Sponsored
7 days ago

Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants

7 days ago
More than a celebration of the e-commerce community’s fitness journey, the 2023 Lazada Run also presented the Inspiring...
On the Radar
fbtw
Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond
Sponsored
7 days ago

Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond

By May Dedicatoria | 7 days ago
Cebu City is set to welcome more discerning guests and elite business circles with the launch of NUSTAR Convention Cente...
On the Radar
fbtw
Celebrate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day with free beer at Hatsu Hana-Tei
Sponsored
8 days ago

Celebrate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day with free beer at Hatsu Hana-Tei

8 days ago
Hatsu Hana-Tei Restaurant is giving one free bottle of beer to the first 24 guests to get a table reservation for July 23...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with