Aura with Maine: A Saturday full of great deals with vivo Philippines!

The Aura With Maine super-exclusive fan meeting will be held at the vivo concept store in SM Megamall tomorrow, May 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready, because this Saturday will go down in the books as the best day of May 2023! We only have 1 DAY to go before Maine Mendoza’s much-awaited meet and greet event in Manila!

Presented by vivo, one of the top 5 smartphone brands in the country, Maine will be meeting the 20 lucky winners of their Instagram challenge where users flaunted their best aura poses with their V27 Series phones.

It’s certainly everyone’s dream to meet their favorite idols—more so bond with them! So vivo will be making it possible for these avid Mainers to get up close and interact with the brand’s Maine ambassador herself. All 20 winners will also get to have a photo and TikTok opportunity.

Just think: You’ll see your favorite actress in person and have a fun chitchat with her. What could be better?

If you’re dealing with major FOMO because you were not able to join this IG challenge, fret not, vivo still got you covered!

If you’ve been contemplating on upgrading your phone, now is the best time to get your hands on the V27 5G and V27e smartphones as vivo will be giving exciting FREEBIES to walk-ins on the day of the event when they purchase a V27 Series smartphone at the vivo store in SM Megamall Cyberzone.

Run, don’t walk! These deals will not last long as only the first 100 customers will get to grab the free items.

Get ready to score the coolest wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and MORE when you visit the vivo store in SM Megamall on Saturday!