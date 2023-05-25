AIA Philippines, subsidiaries celebrate wins with thanksgiving concert featuring OPM's finest

Brand ambassadors Gary V for AIA Philippines and Chito Miranda for BPI AIA sang the AIA Song 'It's Real Love,' a collaboration with award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo, who composed it with help from both brand ambassadors and musical arranger Mon Faustino, at the hugely attended 'AIA PH Roar As One' concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life), together with its subsidiaries BPI AIA, AIAIM Philippines, MediCard Philippines and AIA Digital+, successfully concluded its highly anticipated concert " "ROAR as One" at the Mall of Asia Arena last May 16.

In a show of force, the concert brought together thousands of its employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, with some of the most prominent names in the local music industry.

AIA Philippines CEO Kelvin Ang rallied the company’s ranks and said, "This concert was a big ‘thank you’ celebration of our people’s hard work that contributed to the wins we accomplished in 2022. The past few years coming from the pandemic have been challenging and yet our people came together to deliver. Last year’s achievements were the result of those efforts. These would not have been possible without their focus and dedication.”

Photo Release AIA Philippines brand ambassador Gary "Mr. Pure Energy" Valenciano

The performers, headlined by brand ambassadors Gary Valenciano for AIA Philippines and Chito Miranda for BPI AIA, regaled the audience with crowd-favorite hits, energetic performances, and songs closest to the Pinoy heart.

Valenciano, who has proudly supported AIA Philippines for years, encourages Filipinos to protect their loved ones. “Everyone deserves to have peace of mind, and AIA is the partner that can help with that. I am committed to helping them spread the word on the importance of protection and reach more people,” he said.

At the concert, he led the night’s highlight, singing the upbeat AIA song, “It’s Real Love,” a collaboration featuring award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo, who composed it with help from both brand ambassadors and musical arranger Mon Faustino. “It talks about the many ways to express love for our loved ones, and making sure they are protected with an AIA Philippines policy is the best way to express that love,” he shared.

On the AIA song, Miranda shared, “The song is about love, in all forms. We wanted to come up with something that talks about love, not just the romantic kind, but love for your mom, your brother or sister, or your children, and how unselfish it is and how it makes you care about someone else, more than yourself.”

A longtime BPI AIA client, Miranda kept the mood light and happy throughout Parokya ni Edgar’s set with fans singing along to the band’s most famous songs.

Photo Release Ely Buendia delivered the night's finale performance for 'ROAR As One'

The star-studded lineup continued with Ely Buendia’s performance that ended the concert on a high note as he dished out hit song after hit song. December Avenue and Zack Tabudlo sustained the excitement that was kicked off by The Diegos’ and El Gamma Penumbra’s pre-concert sets.

A night of music, fun and camaraderie, the "ROAR as One" concert was a fitting celebration of AIA Philippines' successes in 2022, and an inspiring way to sustain the momentum for 2023.

Photo Release In one of the most fun moments on stage, BPI AIA brand ambassador Chito Miranda called on two audience members to join him on stage.

“With AIAIM Philippines and MediCard Philippines a part of AIA Philippines, alongside BPI AIA and AIA Digital+, all the building blocks are in place. We are now in the best position to capture the opportunities ahead and become the leading brand for Filipinos’ protection, long-term savings and healthcare needs, empowering them to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” Ang said in closing.

Click here for more information about AIA Philippines, or here to visit the AIA Philippines Facebook page, email [email protected] or call (02) 8528-2000 to know more.