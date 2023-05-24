^

On the Radar

Your journey to forever at Grand Hyatt Manila: Introducing all-in-one wedding service

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 10:00am
At Grand Hyatt Manila, brides and groom can wed at a 5-star hotel and avail of a complete wedding package with event coordination by an in-house team of specialists.
MANILA, Philippines — A wedding officially heralds a couple’s journey to forever. But getting there is a journey in itself—littered with many ups and downs, triumphs and sacrifices.

Perhaps the most stressful of all during the planning stage is the search for suppliers. As told by married couples themselves, they have faced disappointments and worse, last-minute changes and arrangements.

Then comes the event coordination on wedding day itself. This too, can cause anxiety if not perfectly executed.

Grand Hyatt Manila understands all this and aims to provide stress- and worry-free weddings for brides and grooms. Now, they can wed at a 5-star hotel and avail of a complete wedding package with event coordination by an in-house team of specialists.

Introducing Grand Weddings, the hotel’s signature, all-in-one wedding event service, that promises to remove the burden of searching for suppliers and to provide ease of mind on the wedding day itself.

Exceeding expectations

In the past, hotels usually serve as venues for wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Today, Grand Hyatt Manila is doing something revolutionary in the hospitality industry. Last May 6, it launched Grand Weddings to select guests, which included future husbands and wives themselves.

As part of the package, a couple clientele can have the most stunning and unique wedding venues in Metro Manila, and to be more specific, in the bustling Bonifacio Global City.

Imagine having an outdoor wedding with picturesque skyscrapers in the background at Garden Pavilion, followed by a reception at the Penthouse No. 66. Here, the most breathtaking 360-degree of Metro Manila and even Rizal and Laguna provinces can be seen. In fact, Grand Hyatt Manila is actually the tallest tower in the country.

Both venues are transformed based on three themes: the timeless all-white, charming rustic, or prettiest pastel. Whatever a couple clientele picks, the hotel’s team of specialists will work closely with them for their personalized styles and desires.

In-house florists also fill the venues with breathtaking arrangements from bouquets to centerpieces and other decorations.

“With Grand Weddings, the experience guests can expect is entirely different. Not only can they look forward to the hotel’s remarkable and unique event spaces, gastronomic concepts and exquisite menus created by our culinary team, or enjoy breathtaking views when they say ‘I do,’ our end-to-end wedding event services aim to eliminate the inconvenience and need for couples to liaise with several suppliers,” Gottfried Bogensperger, AVP and general manager of Grand Hyatt Manila, said.

Making dream weddings a reality

The curation continues with the gastronomic offerings that are unique to the couple’s palette. These are served in several courses, paired with an array of premium beverages—all created by the hotel’s creative culinary team.

And don’t forget the exquisite five-tier wedding cake from the hotel’s pastry kitchen headed by Nicolas Vergnole.

Come wedding day, brides and grooms can go about their personal preparations with complete peace of mind. Grand Hyatt Manila’s dedicated event specialists ensure that everything will go about smoothly.

The audio-visual requirements are state-of-the-art for the clearest sounds and the most creative lighting options to set the mood.

To complete the momentous day with an exciting reception, live entertainment is also provided, still suited to the couple’s preference.

After the grand wedding celebration, the now husband and wife can also enjoy a honeymoon experience within the hotel, which includes a special breakfast in bed with a bottle of bubbly, and a calming massage at Illume Spa.

By taking care of conceptualization, curation, planning, styling and coordination, Grand Hyatt Manila is indeed making dreams a reality for couples who will marry at the 5-star hotel.

 

For inquiries on Grand Weddings, call (63 2) 8838 1234 or email [email protected]. For updates in its latest promotions, follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and Facebook, www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.

