ASICS opens its biggest flagship store in Southeast Asia

The concept store will house a myriad of footwear, apparel and accessories across Performance Run, Core Performance Sports and Sportstyle categories.

MANILA, Philippines — Sports enthusiasts can now rejoice as Japanese sportswear brand ASICS has opened a new concept store at Glorietta 2, Makati City.

This will house a myriad of footwear, apparel and accessories across Performance Run, Core Performance Sports and Sportstyle categories.

Recently, brand advocates, athletes and friends of the brand such as Gazini Ganados, Kathleen Paton, Kirk Bondad, Jefferson Lo (from Pinoy Fitness) and a lot more from the fashion and sporting industry, gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new 457-sqm concept store.

They got to shop the latest Spring Summer 2023 Collections, as well as experience firsthand some of the key store features. This include a 3D Foot ID Scanner which is equipped with an advanced 3D Foot Mapping System that analyses and unlocks knowledge about their feet and running style.

Press release Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados

This provides a better guide in finding the right pair of running shoes. In addition, the store also features locker rooms and a shower area designed exclusively for members of the ASICS Running Club (ARC)—an inclusive running group for seasoned and casual runners alike to achieve their personal fitness goals.

Led by coaches Precious Que and Jasper Tanhueco, ARC sessions are scheduled every Wednesday at ASICS Bonifacio Store and on the last Sunday of every month at ASICS Glorietta Store.

Members can enjoy exclusive perks, from store vouchers to limited-edition ASICS merchandise and exclusive invites to events.

Anyone interested can now join through the registration link that will be posted on the ASICS Philippines Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Unlock OneASICS benefits

More exciting news for all brand supporters and fans as ASICS will be launching the OneASICS Loyalty Program this April, which rewards the mind and body.

The program will enable customers to accumulate points with every purchase and redeem points to enjoy members-only benefits such as birthday bonus, early access to sales and more.

Discover the best of Spring-Summer 2023

Shop the latest arrivals including the new GEL-NIMBUS 25, dubbed as the most comfortable running shoes, designed for everyone to experience the uplifting power of running on the body and mind.

It features the new PureGEL technology which is softer than previous GEL technology, creating the softest landings to date. The PureGEL technology which is not visible from the outside is strategically integrated in the midsole to deliver enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions.

Other key SS23 highlights include GT 2000 11 TR, METASPEED+ and the GEL-CUMULUS 25 for the running category, the EX89, Cutting Room, and the GEL-NYC from the Nagino collection for the sportstyle category and other monostore exclusive items set to arrive this quarter.

Stay updated to the product releases of ASICS by following it on Facebook and Instagram.