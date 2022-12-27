Want to take home a new SUV this Christmas? Get it and other prizes in foodpanda’s daily raffle!

MANILA, Philippines — Have yourself an extra merry Christmas by taking your everyday trips to the next level with a new MG ZS Crossover SUV!

Crossover and Above with the MG ZS Crossover SUV! This modern British heritage SUV is a heavyweight in its segment and is equipped with numerous tech and safety features, and interactive driving systems; all while flaunting a gorgeous style. The MG ZS Crossover SUV is the discerning choice for an elevated, extraordinary driving experience.

And the best part? You can win this effortlessly with foodpanda.

True to the holiday spirit, foodpanda’s Pau-Pau wants to share the gift of savings with everyone through the FPanalo challenge happening until December 20. Pandastic prizes like gadgets and vouchers are all up for grabs.

And to make the season even merrier, Pau-Pau won’t have you wait until Christmas eve to get your gifts! Every day until December 20, foodpanda will be drawing lucky winners of its exciting prizes.

To qualify for the daily prize draw, users must enter the voucher code: TARAFPPANALO, with a minimum spend of P299. On top of that, score a 15% discount (max. of P100) for every food delivery or pick-up transaction made via the app.

Pandastic prizes await!

Like the popular holiday song “12 Days of Christmas,” Pau-pau is feeling extra generous this season and has lots of gifts to give away!

Here’s the list of other things you would want to win from foodpanda’s FPanalo challenge:

Grand Prize

MG ZS Crossover SUV

Gadgets

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB



Apple Macbook Air M1 256 GB



Apple iPad Air 64 GB



Apple Airpods Pro



Apple Airpods Max



Sony Playstation 5



Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Fan TP00



Marshall Willen Bluetooth Speaker



Samsung HW-T420 Soundbar

Vouchers

P5,000 Zalora Credits



P2,000 Uniqlo Gift Card



P500 foodpanda Voucher

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out because you still have time to win these prizes from foodpanda!

Download the foodpanda app and order today.

For more information about the MG ZS Crossover SUV, you can learn more at MGMotor.com.ph. #MGZS #CrossoverAndAbove #MGPhilippines #ExpectExtraordinary