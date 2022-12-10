Share â€˜Sarap ng Paskoâ€™ with Jollibeeâ€™s Buy One, Gift One delivery promo

Share ‘Sarap ng Pasko’ with Jollibee’s Buy One, Gift One delivery promo

Through Jollibee's Buy One, Gift One delivery promo in partnership with the Jollibee Group Foundation, more Filipino families will get to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with great-tasting food.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the season of giving once again, and Jollibee has made it much easier for customers to share the joy of Christmas with people outside of their immediate circles.

Until December 15, customers who order any of the participating Family Pans via the Jollibee App will be able to donate pans of the same variant to underprivileged families.

Farmer communities, homes for seniors and the differently abled are just some of the groups that will benefit and have an extra joyful holiday salu-salo this season with every Family Pan ordered by customers.

Simply head to the promos page of the Jollibee App and pick from any of the participating Family Pans: Jolly Spaghetti Pan (P235), Palabok Family Pan (P504), Double Jolly Spaghetti Family Pan (P470), Family Pan Duo (P710), 8-pc. Burger Steak Family Pan (P450), 8-pc. Burger Steak with Jolly Spaghetti Familiy Pan (P630), or 8-pc. Burger Steak with Palabok Family Pan (P896).

Every purchase will then be matched by Jollibee and donated to selected Jollibee Group Foundation beneficiaries across the country.

Mas pasarapin at pasayahin pa natin ang Pasko! Share the joy and join Jollibee’s Buy One, Gift One Delivery promo via the Jollibee App.

