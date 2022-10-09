^

'Tarantadong Kalbo', other Filipinos win at Japan's Good Design Award 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 3:16pm
"Tumindig" art by Kevin Eric Raymundo a.k.a Tarantadong Kalbo is among the winners at the Good Design Award 2022 given by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.
MANILA, Philippines — The iconic raised fist design titled "Tumindig" by artist-illustrator Kevin Eric Raymundo — more popularly known as Tarantadong Kalbo — is among the works by Filipinos recognized at the Good Design Award 2022 announced on October 7 by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

Filed under the 'Contents for the general public' category, 'Tumindig' is cited for its "high appeal" and "accessibility" by the Japanese award-giving body. 

"It’s artwork created to encourage voters to register to vote in national elections. Creators called for participation by creating derivative works from this artwork. The proceeds from merchandise sales were used for various support activities such as donating to the artists' labor union. In the face of the severe pandemic, it has become a means for people to connect with each other through SNS and other media. It has high appeal and is accessible not only nationwide but also worldwide," read the institute's evaluation on the artwork on its web site. 

"Tumindig" became viral in the days leading to the May elections. It called on the public to register for the national elections and inspired them to recreate different versions of it.

There are other Filipinos and Philippine companies cited and granted with the "G-mark" by the Good Design Award.

The Nata de Coco Wound Dressing by Patchmed Cosmetic Trading was cited for its "economical" and "people-friendly" value and contribution to the nata de coco industry.

The mechanical water kiosk by Alternative Indigenous Development Foundation, Inc. was commended for its service to about 580 communities without water supply in upland areas in the Philippines.

Sangay Architects' Bamboo Pavilion is praised for its design approach that promotes the "attractiveness of bamboo as a building material" as well as its role in putting the spotlight on "sustainable architecture, regional development and technology succession." 

Leandro V. Locsin and Partners and the non-governement organization Streetlight are cited for their work on the reconstruction of an orphanage and rehabilitation center named Streetlight Tagpuro in Tacloban City. The center was previously devastated by super typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013. 

Described as "successfully delivering a powerful message" about the adverse effect on the environment, the paper installation "Tubbataha Coral Rip" was commended for its "high quality concept" that stimulated the public's awareness on the environment after the 2013 incident where a poacher vessel "destroyed" parts of the Tubbataha Reef.

The anti-catcalling campaign called "Macho Choir" by DDB Group Philippines was cited for its "counter harrassment measures that influenced the regulation of public harrassment." 

Sakay.ph route search app was praised for its help in the daily commute of Manila residents. 

Created in 1998, the Good Design Award is the "only comprehensive design commendation system in Japan." It was established in 1998 by the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization (now the Japan Institute of Design Promotion), which took over the Good Design Product Selection System established by the Japanese Ministry of International Trade and Industry in 1957. 

The award is given to products, architecture, software, systems, and services that earned the "G-mark" that represents the principles underscored by the award-giving body: humanity, honesty, innovation, esthetics, and ethics. 

