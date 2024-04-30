Bounce your way to P50,000 with MR.DIY’s Bounce and Bingo Challenge

MR.DIY, the go-to 'familyhan' for big and small home improvement needs, invites you to showcase your skills and grab the opportunity to win P50,000 along with other exciting prizes.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to bounce your way to victory with MR.DIY's Bounce and Bingo Challenge!

The Bounce and Bingo Challenge is open to all citizens and residents of the Philippines and will run from April 17 to May 17. Participation is absolutely free, with no purchase required. To join the fun, simply visit any of the 50 participating MR.DIY stores nationwide and register with a teammate.

Here's how it works:

Form a two-player team (Player A and Player B).



Teams have three chances to form a Bingo Pattern, aiming to be the fastest to register their time.



The top four teams in each region will advance to compete in the finals for a chance to win the grand prize of P50,000 cash!

Check out the video to learn how to play the game:

In the Semi-Finals, 20 qualified teams will compete, with all travel and accommodation expenses covered by MR.DIY.

Mark Charles Salecina, deputy head of marketing at MR.DIY Philippines, expresses excitement about the event:

"Don’t miss your chance to win exciting prizes and enhance your shopping experience with MR. DIY. Join us for some bouncing fun and the chance to win big! Registration is open from April 17 to May 17. The challenge is available to all MR. DIY customers and there's no purchase necessary to participate."

The challenge promises not only cash prizes but also an unforgettable experience for participants. Regional winning teams will be transported to Manila for the finals, with all travel and accommodation expenses covered by MR.DIY. Additionally, teams who do not advance to the finals will still receive consolation prizes.

Cash prizes:

Grand Prize: P50,000

1st Place: P30,000

2nd Place: P20,000

Consolation Prize: P5,000 (for 17 teams)

To ensure fairness, the challenge is accompanied by detailed rules, terms and conditions, outlining participant conduct and game mechanics. For complete information, please visit the following link: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/bounce-bingo.

For additional details about MR.DIY’s Bounce and Bingo Challenge, stop by any of MR.DIY’s 50 participating stores.

For latest updates, follow MR.DIY’s Facebook page @mrdiyPH and its Instagram and TikTok accounts @mrdiy.philippines. Visit MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from MR.DIY Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.