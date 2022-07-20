Wordle's board game version coming out this 2022

a person plays online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone

MANILA, Philippines — The popular online puzzle game Wordle is getting its own boad game version.

The New York Times, which bought the game from creator Josh Wardle in early 2022, announced the collaboration with game company Hasbro, Inc.

Just four months after Wordle burst onto the online realm, The New York Times purchased it from Wardle for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures."

Hasbro recently created "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things" editions of their extremely popular board game Monopoly.

"Wordle: The Party Game" has the same concept of the original game where players will have six tries to guess a five-letter word, but here the catch is to be the player with the fewest attempts.

Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Available for pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/ihgsZj9NpX — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 14, 2022

Each round will have a "Wordle Host" who will write the word to be guessed. Yellow and green squares serve as hints to players if they get a correct letter and place it in the correct spot.

The fewer tries means fewer points scored, and the player with the least amount of points wins the game.

The game will also have fast, timed, and team versions to choose from, opting for more vocabulary fun. The New York Times even included a compilation of words to use for the game.

"Wordle: The Party Game" will be officially launched in October 2022, but is available for pre-order on online retailers for $19.99 (P1,125).

