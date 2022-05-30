^

'Brought back a sense of mutual trust, friendliness': Artist pays tribute to 'Kakampinks'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 5:33pm
Artist Aurelio Castro III
Aurelio Castro III via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — An artist paid tribute to “Kakampinks” by drawing them, saying it’s a celebration for what they stand for the country. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Aurelio Castro said he wanted to compile his sketches and drawings of “Kakampinks” in a book. 

“Free for every Kakampink who wants their favorite Kakampink photo to be sketched by me. To be compiled and printed as a book once completed. Its’ a celebration, a memorabilia of and for those who tumindig para sa tama,” Aurelio said. 

The artist said it was an honor for him meeting other supporters of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in the rallies during the campaign period. 

“I can't speak much about the country's future but personally, the Pink movement brought back a sense of mutual trust and friendliness that I personally witnessed was lost during the past years, especially during the drug war. Seeing and meeting different people during my on-location sketching, I saw how everyone became so distrustful and suspicious of everybody,” he said. 

“I never felt that during the 'Kakampink' rallies. Most importantly for me, the general idea and feeling that a better future specially for my daughter was really attainable with Leni,” he added. 

With Robredo and Pangilinan losing in the national elections, Aurelio said that the pink movement has only just begun. 

“It's just the beginning. The Angat Buhay has become an all-out help-giving, skill-sharing and voluntarism movement. Days after the election, Kakampinks were already pitching ideas on how we can help each other,” he said. 

“To my fellow Kakampinks, thank you very much for all your help and support on my art. Let's continue to move forward,” he added. 

Last 2020, Aurelio paid tribute to the fallen doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic for their heroism.

RELATED: COVID-19 frontliner heroes immortalized in Pinoy artist's sketches

