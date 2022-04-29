Animated series based on PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus debuts this May

Animated series based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuts this May

MANILA, Philippines — The Pokémon Company is pleased to announce the three-episode online animated series based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus called Pokémon Hisuian Snow.

Pokémon Hisuian Snow is an original story that takes place in the Hisui region. Episode 1 is slated to be released on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 18.

It is a story of an age long ago when there was still a divide between people and Pokémon. In the first episode, aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, Akio reminisces about the first time his father brought him there. His father taught him when he was a child, “People and Pokémon cannot live together.” But then, Akio met a single Hisuian Zorua in a snow-covered forest.

Can people and Pokémon really not coexist?

As one of the main characters, Akio is a mild-mannered young man, studying to become a doctor. He heads to the Hisui region in search of medicinal herbs. As a child, he visited the Hisui region once, brought there by his father. The young Akio has an adventurous and mischievous side to him. Voice actors Koki Uchiyama and Rie Kugimiya lend their voices to the character.

Another character to watch is Zorua (Hisuian Form), the Spiteful Fox Pokémon that lives in the Hisui region. It is said that the lingering souls of Zorua that were chased out of their homeland and perished are reborn in this form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokémon.

Also introduced in the episode is Akio’s father, a woodworker. He originally lived in a different region but recently moved to the Hisui region to procure materials. He came to fear Pokémon after a certain incident. Rikiya Koyama is the voice actor behind Akio’s father.

Pokémon Hisuian Snow is under the direction of Ken Yamamoto and written for the screen by Taku Kishimoto. The animation is created by Wit Studio.

All first three episodes will be released this May.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this game, the Pokémon series takes on a bold new direction fusing action with RPG elements. The adventure is set in a region known as Hisui, long before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl.

As the protagonist, you'll set out to create the region's first Pokédex. You'll need to catch, survey, and research the wild Pokémon of this region to create a complete Pokédex.

Explore the region, catch lots of Pokémon, fill out your Pokédex and experience the gameplay of the Pokémon series from a new angle that brings you closer to this world and the Pokémon and people that make it up.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Product Information:

Release date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Publisher: The Pokémon Company (JP Market Only)

Sales: Nintendo Co. Ltd. (JP Market Only)

Developer: GAME FREAK inc.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

Number of players: Single player

Communication features: Local and internet

Available as: Retail version

Supported languages: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese

For more information and updates, please go to the official webpage (JP website) https://www.pokemon.co.jp/ex/legends_arceus/.