PTAA gears up for 29th Travel Tour Expo, 7th International Travel Trade Expo this June

Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 12:16pm
PTAA gears up for 29th Travel Tour Expo, 7th International Travel Trade Expo this June
The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) proudly presents the PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo to be held on June 24-26, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Reinvigorating the tourism industry, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) proudly presents the PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo to be held on June 24-26, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

With the theme, Braving and Shaping the Future of Travel,” the upcoming face-to-face travel tour expo will be offering great travel deals and awesome tour packages to both foreign and domestic travelers.

Not only is this a great business opportunity for both parties, but it is also an encouragement for tourism and travel in general.

"The grand event signifies the recovery of travel and tourism this 2022, where the pandemic is nothing to be feared anymore. This is the year where travel businesses will flourish and this is where we bring a new golden age for tourism," said PTAA President Michelle Taylan.

Following the success of last years event which gathered key personalities from the government and different embassies, the PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo promises a bigger expo, wider participation from stakeholders and more exciting offers while observing and maintaining the minimum health standards set by the government.

This years travel tour expo will occupy Function Rooms 1-5 at the 2nd floor of SMX Convention Center Manila with more than 150 exhibitors and 35,000 to 45,000 visitors in expected attendance. The three-day event will be filled with raffle draws, corporate game shows, entertainment and presentations from exhibitors and sponsors.

For PTAA, theres no better time to host the biggest travel trade event after the governments decision to ease the restrictions in Metro Manila.

In response to this development, local government units in the provinces opted to relax their own protocols for visitors coming from the National Capital Region. With the easing of alert levels, the No Vax, No Ride’ policy is now also lifted, further stimulating the mobility of travelers with caution and standard safety protocols still in place.

After months of lockdown, domestic travelers who are looking forward to vacation trips welcome these developments with eager anticipation. However, health and safety during travel remain their No.1 concern amid the COVID-19 situation.

In response, no less than Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat reassures travelers that safety measures are in place.

“Travel in the Philippines is safe and as we always promise, more fun. Thank you again for the continued support, and our best wishes for the success of the Travel and Tour Expo,” she said.

