Ukrainian beauty queen clarifies she's not in the military

MANILA, Philippines — Ukrainian beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna had a strong message for anyone who cross the border from Russia.

In her Instagram story, Anastasiia posted a photo of Ukrainian soldiers blocking a road.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" she wrote.

In another post, the beauty queen also clarified that she's not in the military and just a normal person after reports alleged that she has become a freedom fighter when she posted a photo of her holding a gun.

"Due (to the) current situation I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. I am also an airsoft player for years. You can Google what #airsoft means. All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people,” she said.

"I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win! I was born and live in Kyiv. This is my city Ukraine is my country,” she added.

She also asked everyone to call for an end to the ongoing war between the two countries.

“I speak to all people of the World! Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die! We can stop all this together. Help us Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression,” she said.

