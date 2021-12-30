



















































 
























On the Radar


Papal nuncio spends Christmas with Siargao typhoon victims




CBCP News - Philstar.com
December 30, 2021 | 8:51am
 





Papal nuncio spends Christmas with Siargao typhoon victims
Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, is greeted by churchgoers after celebrating Mass at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church in Siargao Island’s Del Carmen town on Christmas Day.
CBCP News/Carl Marc Gesta




Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, spent his Christmas in Siargao Island with the survivors of Typhoon Odette.


Archbishop Brown arrived at the island’s airport in Del Carmen town on Saturday morning where he was welcomed by a group led by Bishop Antonieto Cabajog of Surigao.


From the airport, he proceeded to celebrate Mass at the town’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church, which sustained damage from the typhoon.


After the liturgical service, the papal nuncio visited the nine towns of the island, where Odette made its first landfall on Dec. 16.


He spent the night in Dapa town, where he again celebrated Mass at the parish’s Sto. Niño Church on Sunday morning before leaving the island for Surigao City via ferry.




In his Christmas message released earlier, he expressed solidarity with those affected by the typhoon as the fatality count reached 367 as of Dec. 26 and at least 62 people are still missing.


Reflecting on the story of Christmas, he asked Catholics “not to miss the opportunity to welcome and to show hospitality to those who need it most”.


“Let us do everything in our power to offer them hospitality in various ways by assisting them,” Archbishop Brown said.


In Surigao, the archbishop also led a Mass at the San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral and is scheduled to visit several parishes throughout the day.


On Monday, he is expected to visit the parishes on Dinagat Island. Archbishop Brown is scheduled to return to Manila from Siargao airport on Dec. 28.


 
















 



