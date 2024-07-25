MR.DIY optical mission brings clarity to CarSiGMA communities

Beneficiaries of all ages eagerly await their turn for eye check-up at the Alagang Paningin, Alagang MR.DIY Optical Mission

MANILA, Philippines — Gray skies did not deter residents of Silang and General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) in Cavite from making their way to Bulihan National High School for the “Alagang Paningin, Alagang MR.DIY” Optical Mission.

The event buzzed with anticipation as 400 adults and 100 children from Silang availed of essential eye care services—a rare opportunity to have their eyes examined to achieve clearer vision.

As part of MR.DIY’s overarching CSR program—Acts of Kindness (AOK)—this initiative highlights the company's steadfast dedication to enabling and empowering communities by harnessing the power of goodwill to address healthcare needs, in partnership with the local government units of Carmona, Silang and GMA (CarSiGMA).

In her message to the community, Carmona Mayor Dr. Dahlia Loyola emphasized the importance of eye health, sharing stories of how clear vision can transform lives by helping children excel in school and enabling adults to work more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Marla Papas, integrated marketing communications manager of MR.DIY articulated the goals of the Acts of Kindness Campaign, highlighting the necessity of caring for one’s eyesight.

Photo Release Marla Papas, integrated marketing communications manager of MR.DIY, shares the importance of taking care of one’s eyesight and the objectives of MR.DIY’s Acts of Kindness Campaign.

Optometrists conducted comprehensive eye examinations to identify vision issues and ensure optimal eye health, carefully assessing patients depending on their eye care needs.

Selected patients received reading glasses, while more advanced cases received referrals for prescription eyewear and cataract surgery, courtesy of the local government.

What started as a gloomy Saturday morning turned bright and clear, as the Alagang Paningin, Alagang MR.DIY Optical Mission demonstrated the profound impact of collaborative efforts in addressing healthcare needs, ultimately making a meaningful impact in people's lives for years to come.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from MR. DIY. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.