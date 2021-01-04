Miss France aspirants take exams. Should Miss Philippines candidates too?

MANILA, Philippines — People nowadays often demand beauty queens to be knowledgeable about world affairs and politics. It isn't enough that the crown holder just possesses stunning looks.

Don't we even have a joke that we demand more from our beauty queens than from our politicians and world leaders who can actually change history?

France, ever the purveyor of good taste in fashion, arts and pop culture, has set the bar even higher when it comes to their future beauty queens.

The future Miss France should not only be beautiful; she must also have a good grasp of culture and general knowledge. And they even test their candidates for it!

Last December 1, the 29 candidates of Miss France 2021 went to take their 30-minute general culture knowledge test as part of the competition.

According to translated reports from the Le Huffington Post, the test includes 40 questions divided into four main categories, namely, "Revisions," "News," "France in the World," and "To Go Further."

Miss Burgundy Lou-Anne Lorphelin took home the General Knowledge Award. She is the little sister of Miss World 2013 1st runner-up Marine Lorphelin, who conceded to Philippines' Megan Young, crowned Miss World 2013 in Bali, Indonesia.

The winner of Miss France 2021 is set to represent the country in Miss World 2021 and Miss Universe 2021. The Miss France 2021 coronation night was held last December 19.

You can try your own luck in the exams here.

So, do you guys think our very own queens should be tested with Philippine History 101 and News & Current Affairs 101 before they can say "Laban Pilipinas"?