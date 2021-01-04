THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Miss France aspirants take exams. Should Miss Philippines candidates too?
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach crowns Iris Mittenaere, Miss France 2016, as the new Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 65th Miss Universe on Monday, January 30, 2017, held at the Mall of Asia Arena.
HO/The Miss Universe Organization/Alex Mertz, file
Miss France aspirants take exams. Should Miss Philippines candidates too?
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — People nowadays often demand beauty queens to be knowledgeable about world affairs and politics. It isn't enough that the crown holder just possesses stunning looks.

Don't we even have a joke that we demand more from our beauty queens than from our politicians and world leaders who can actually change history?

France, ever the purveyor of good taste in fashion, arts and pop culture, has set the bar even higher when it comes to their future beauty queens. 

The future Miss France should not only be beautiful; she must also have a good grasp of culture and general knowledge. And they even test their candidates for it!

Last December 1, the 29 candidates of Miss France 2021 went to take their 30-minute general culture knowledge test as part of the competition. 

According to translated reports from the Le Huffington Post, the test includes 40 questions divided into four main categories, namely, "Revisions," "News," "France in the World," and "To Go Further." 

Miss Burgundy Lou-Anne Lorphelin took home the General Knowledge Award. She is the little sister of Miss World 2013 1st runner-up Marine Lorphelin, who conceded to Philippines' Megan Young, crowned Miss World 2013 in Bali, Indonesia. 

The winner of Miss France 2021 is set to represent the country in Miss World 2021 and Miss Universe 2021. The Miss France 2021 coronation night was held last December 19. 

You can try your own luck in the exams here.

So, do you guys think our very own queens should be tested with Philippine History 101 and News & Current Affairs 101 before they can say "Laban Pilipinas"?

2016 MISS UNIVERSE IRIS MITTENAERE MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Filipina nurse receives British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for pandemic response
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 days ago
A Filipina nurse is among the individuals awarded with medals at the annual  New Year Honours list.
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Mystery monolith makes appearance in Canada
2 days ago
A mysterious monolith -- similar to ones that have appeared briefly in the Utah desert, on a heath in the Netherlands, in...
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year
2 days ago
Police erected fences to try to prevent congestion around the city's Customs House clock tower, but the measure was ineffective...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
9 days ago
LIST: 5 things to look forward to in 2021 at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
By Gerald Dizon | 9 days ago
This new year, prep all your health necessities, tag your family and friends along for a beeline to the best dining and shopping...
On the Radar
fbfb
10 days ago
Netizens react to Harry Roque singing 'Payapang Daigdig'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 10 days ago
"Payapang Daigdig" by National Artist for Music Felipe de Leon was written bearing his hope for peace.
On the Radar
fbfb
10 days ago
US' Mega Millions, Powerball Christmas lotteries offer Filipinos a chance to win $700 million
10 days ago
You can purchase official tickets online from the Philippines.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with