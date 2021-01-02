THE BUDGETARIAN
Filipina nurse receives British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for pandemic response
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes part in the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, west of London on April 18, 2019. Photo inset shows Filipina nurse Charito Romano who was awarded with the British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth.
AFP/Arthur Edwards and Twitter
Filipina nurse receives British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for pandemic response
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina nurse is among the individuals awarded with medals at the annual New Year Honours list.

Charito Romano was awarded with the British Empire Medal (BEM) by Queen Elizabeth. She is a staff nurse at the Arbrook House Care Home in Esher, United Kingdom (UK). 

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce took to Twitter to congratulate Romano.

"Many congratulations to Staff Nurse Charito Romano, from the Flag of Philippines, awarded a British Empire Medal in the #NewYearsHonours for her outstanding work at Arbrook House Care Home in the UK during the #Covid19 pandemic. #Honours2020," wrote the ambassador. 

In October last year, Filipina nurse Minnie Klepacz was awarded with the same honor. She is the matron for ophthalmology at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital. She also leads the hospital's Black Asian Minority Ethnic Network.  

The New Year Honours list is published annually to recognize the achievements and service of people from across the UK. 

