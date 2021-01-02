Filipina nurse receives British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for pandemic response

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina nurse is among the individuals awarded with medals at the annual New Year Honours list.

Charito Romano was awarded with the British Empire Medal (BEM) by Queen Elizabeth. She is a staff nurse at the Arbrook House Care Home in Esher, United Kingdom (UK).

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce took to Twitter to congratulate Romano.

Many congratulations to Staff Nurse Charito Romano, from the ????????, awarded a British Empire Medal in the #NewYearsHonours for her outstanding work at Arbrook House Care Home in the UK during the #Covid19 pandemic. #Honours2021 pic.twitter.com/hA7yAXFPWT — Daniel Pruce ???????? (@DanielPruce) January 2, 2021

"Many congratulations to Staff Nurse Charito Romano, from the Flag of Philippines, awarded a British Empire Medal in the #NewYearsHonours for her outstanding work at Arbrook House Care Home in the UK during the #Covid19 pandemic. #Honours2020," wrote the ambassador.

In October last year, Filipina nurse Minnie Klepacz was awarded with the same honor. She is the matron for ophthalmology at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital. She also leads the hospital's Black Asian Minority Ethnic Network.

The New Year Honours list is published annually to recognize the achievements and service of people from across the UK.