Globe poised to make the holidays a wonderful world for all
Get ready as international K-Pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK brings the house down as Globe's newest ambassadors.
Photo from Twitter/@BLACKPINK
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — While we continue to face the realities of the pandemic, there are also more ways that we can adopt in our lives. Especially with Christmas upon us, we are entitled to our holiday traditions and practices amid new normal.

Thankfully, Globe is here to bring that much-needed upliftment and joy so we can continue celebrating Christmas like we always do in our homes. Launching this year’s Wonderful World of Globe (WWG), the company has in store for us a series of promos and partnerships to spread good vibes and cheer.

“We are looking forward to these exciting events that Globe has lined up for year-end and for 2021. Our commitment to our customers remains as we usher in a digital Philippines in the near future. Thank you for the support and for being with us in this journey.” said Globe Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala during an online Christmas event last December 1.

Jamie Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of Globe Telecom.
Photo Release

Here are some of the exciting highlights to look forward to:

Paint the town BLACKPINK

Globe begins by providing the best in entertainment! Get ready as international K-Pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK brings the house down as Globe's newest ambassadors.

"Having BLACKPINK join the Globe family is proof that we won’t stop bringing the world into our customers’ homes. BLACKPINK being one of the world’s biggest groups has a huge following in the country. We want to bring our customers nothing less than the best in entertainment," said Globe CEO Ernest Cu during the online event.

Not only that, but WWG is also championing Pinoy pride with a roster of contemporary OPM’s best of the best: Ben&Ben, December Avenue, The Juans, and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Globe poised to make the holidays a wonderful world for all
Ernest Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe Telecom.
Photo Release

Groceries to your doorstep

To save you trips to the supermarket, Globe’s 917FVentures is one with Puregold in making grocery shopping even more convenient via PureGo, an online grocery shopping platform that delivers all your essential grocery needs right to your doorstep.

It promises next-day delivery and offers multiple payment options, including GCash, for payment flexibility.

Next-level gaming, entertainment, sports

Globe of course hasn’t forgotten its avid gamers and series-bingers.

For starters, the company has partnered with videogame developer Riot for special data offers for one of the biggest mobile games of this generation: League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Given Globe's ever-expanding 5G service across the country, expect more high-end innovations and more immersive gameplay in the near future brought to you by Globe’s partnership with Niantic, one of the world’s leading software development companies responsible for the hit augmented reality mobile game Pokemon Go in 2016.

On the video technology end, Globe has inked a partnership with YouTube VR, enabling consumers to watch VR content in-app using Globe’s VR cardboard. Globe is also working with HBO GO in providing its many award-winning programs.

Globe poised to make the holidays a wonderful world for all

For those fond of tuning in to live broadcasts of local lifestyle and celebrity streamers, Globe is also partnering with livestreaming platform Kumu. What’s more, Kumu will also bring in-game streaming channels.

For film buffs, new and veteran, Globe has also partnered with MMFF and UPSTREAM to bring you this year’s selection of local films from their favorite artists and filmmakers.

Ecstatic sports enthusiasts will also be glad to know that WWG also banners Filipino athletes by showing support to Manny Pacquiao, Alex Eala, Manila Chooks TM Team, and Team Lakay.

Surfing for all

Globe poised to make the holidays a wonderful world for all

To give us better access to services and entertainment online, Globe is out with another revolutionary product, Surf4All.

This is a convergent data offer with a huge allocation that can be used for any website. Just register either Surf4ALL99, with 9GB of shareable data, and or Surf4ALL249, with 20GB shared access (15GB + 5GB limited-time bonus data) via the GlobeOne app. 

This data can be shared among a group with a maximum of four members, may they be using Globe Prepaid, Globe Postpaid, Globe Platinum, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, or even TM.

Al in all, Globe is making sure that every customer’s December will be decked with all the wonderful gifts it has to offer, celebrating life and love in the new normal, and giving the best hope in the near future and the next holidays to come.

 

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

