Win a Ford EcoSport, P10,000 worth of items from vivo Christmas promo
The #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign runs until January 11, 2021.
Photo Release
Win a Ford EcoSport, P10,000 worth of items from vivo Christmas promo
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — vivo, the leading global technology company, will play Santa this Christmas by giving away a brand new Ford Ecosport and other premium prizes through its #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign.

#vivoSealedWithAWish is a digitalized Santa mailbox wherein vivo customers can come up with and submit a Christmas wish list containing three items worth P10,000 each, and get a chance to win one of those items—provided that the items on the list are physical, non-perishable, available in major malls in the Philippines, and are worth no more than P10,000.

Other premium prizes like a pair of Bluetooth earphones worth P2,499, an air purifier worth P7,999, and a brand new Ford EcoSport will be gifted away.

The #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign runs until January 11, 2021. Eligible participants are vivo customers who purchased and will purchase a brand new vivo smartphone during the said period.

Forty-five participants will get the chance to win one of the items on their wish list, while 450 and 900 others will get the chance to win Bluetooth earphones and a premium air purifier respectively. Meanwhile, there will only be one winner of the Ford EcoSport.

Interested vivo customers need only head to https://www.vivoglobal.ph/christmas-promo-campaign/, fill out and submit the form, wait for the confirmation email from vivo, and watch out for the results of the weekly draw dates happening on November 23 and 30; December 7, 14, 21, and 28; and January 4 and 11. All winners from each draw date will be announced via the official vivo Facebook page.

Eligible vivo smartphones include the vivo NEX 3, those under the Y-series (Y20i, Y20i 2021, Y30, Y19, Y11, Y12, Y15, Y17, Y91, Y91c, Y91i, Y95, Y85, Y81, Y81i, Y71, Y53, and the Y53c), the S-Series (S1 and S1 Pro), the V-series (V20, V20 Pro, V20 SE, V19 Neo, V17 Pro, V15 Pro, V15, V11, V11i, V9, V7+, V7, V5s, V5lite, V5 Plus, and V5), and the X50 series (X50 and X50 Pro).

 

To learn more, visit vivoglobal.ph.

