Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during the Jun. 23, 2020 live video streamed from the Cebu Provincial Government Facebook page.
Cebu Provincial Government via Facebook, screen grab
Internet users react to Gwen Garcia's alleged 'doctor-shaming' video
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has been accused of abusing her power once again.

This time, the public official ironically finds herself in hot water after blowing off personal steam through none other than her provincial government's official Facebook page.

 

In a live video streamed yesterday, Gwen extensively shamed a doctor who had criticized the local mandate of relying on “tuob” (steam inhalation) to treat possible symptoms of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Despite the belief of some working in government, steam therapy against the coronavirus has already been debunked.

The 64-year-old questioned the doctor’s qualifications and undermined her years of experience, even telling her to run for office if she was confident about her medical knowledge.

The Internet has since come to the rescue, educating Gwen about the long training of doctors and schooling her about her own job.

Here’s what online users had to say about the matter.

A GWEN GARCIA SI GWENDOLYN GARCIA
Recommended
