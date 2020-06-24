Internet users react to Gwen Garcia's alleged 'doctor-shaming' video

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has been accused of abusing her power once again.

This time, the public official ironically finds herself in hot water after blowing off personal steam through none other than her provincial government's official Facebook page.

In a live video streamed yesterday, Gwen extensively shamed a doctor who had criticized the local mandate of relying on “tuob” (steam inhalation) to treat possible symptoms of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Despite the belief of some working in government, steam therapy against the coronavirus has already been debunked.

The 64-year-old questioned the doctor’s qualifications and undermined her years of experience, even telling her to run for office if she was confident about her medical knowledge.

The Internet has since come to the rescue, educating Gwen about the long training of doctors and schooling her about her own job.

Here’s what online users had to say about the matter.

Dear Gwen Garci, If you are more knowledgeable about “aero-soli- sayshun”, why don’t you be a doctor then? Please do not spread false information. Oh, and if you can’t handle criticism, do us all a favour and don’t be in politics. #NoToDoctorShaming https://t.co/d5mTA00swx — Anjileek (@anjilesgin) June 23, 2020

A public official tainted with corruption who rode on the popularity of Du3o in 2016 kaya nanalo. Your people are dying yet here you are, having all the time shaming a medical professional. Trabaho po tayo, Gwen Garcia #NoToDoctorShaming https://t.co/LmPK7bCPO1 — JP ???????? (@dumidyeypee) June 23, 2020

I feel deeply hurt from all the criticisms doctors are getting for rectifying misconceptions about steam inhalation or “Tuob.” Please don’t invalidate all our hardwork just because you think we only have a “two-year” experience presently. We are not your enemy. #NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/LCStxLSigs — Mimi ?? (@mrxvelo) June 23, 2020

Gwen Garcia, these are the hard steps on how to become a doctor. Thus, doctor shaming will never be acceptable. No to any forms of public shaming!#NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/lz4OUotglg — IamElectric (@EngrTigue) June 24, 2020