Rapper made to swear to never 'swear' again vs government's COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:09 p.m.) — Filipino rapper Brandon Perang publicly apologized and vowed never again to post negative comments on social media against the government's novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols, particularly quarantine and social distancing measures, after facing a violation for a social media post.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Perang, who is also known as “Boy Pakyu,” cursed at government officials implementing the curfew and claimed that he and others held a rap battle despite the curfew and a ban on social gathering being enforced.

Garcia’s Executive Order 5-J prohibits any social gatherings of more than twenty people.

He was reportedly called out by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a live press conference and subsequently surrendered voluntarily to police in Mandaue City on Monday afternoon.

“I’m sorry. I’m very very sorry. Wala lang gyud ko sa saktong panimuot. Wa ko kadawat. Wa ko maanad aning bag-o nga balaod nga quarantine [ug] curfew (I haven’t been in my right mind lately. I just can’t accept the new developments. I am not used to these new regulations on the (community) quarantine and curfew),” Perang said in a report by Cebu Daily News.

The governor, however, a complaint for violating Cebu Provincial Ordinance 2020-02 will stil be filed against Perang.

Perang will meanwhile be sent home lacking charges as there is no legal reason to detain him currently.

The 1987 Constitution guarantees "the freedom of speech [and] of expression." — With reports from The Freeman/Lorraine Ecarma