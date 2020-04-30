COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Filipino-American student Craig McFarland received acceptance letters from 17 colleges and universities in total, including all eight Ivy League schools.
Duval County Public Schools
Fil-Am accepted in all Ivy League schools reveals picks
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Half-Filipino high school valedictorian-to-be Craig McFarland is on an entirely different league — the Ivy League that is.

The United States-based teenager received acceptance letters from 17 colleges and universities in total, including all eight of the Ivy League schools that boast academic and social influence worldwide.

You may otherwise recognize these as Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania.

Everywhere he applied, they said yes.

His other options are Duke University, Emory University, Georgia Tech, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Stanford University.

He may also opt to study under a full scholarship closer to home at the Florida State University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, the University of North Florida or the University of South Florida.

McFarland’s achievement was publicly recognized by the local Duval County Public Schools district that caters to Jacksonville, Florida where he resides.

“I never would have ever imagined getting accepted into any Ivy League university, let alone all eight,” McFarland wrote his school principal, thanking him and faculty for serving as “role models and personal advisors.”

Set to finish at the top of his high school class with their tentative graduation set for July, McFarland has his eyes set on four universities: Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Florida State University.

