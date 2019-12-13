LIST: 4 holiday highlights you shouldn't miss at newest East Wing of Estancia

MANILA, Philippines — There are only a few weeks left before we finally bid goodbye to 2019, not to mention the decade. This makes one sentimental of great memories with loved ones, and reflective about achievements: personal, professional, and so on.

If you’re looking to celebrate your milestones, whether through convenient shopping, sumptuous dining, or full-body pampering—and just in time for the holidays, too—then we’ve got just the place.

In a testament to another banner year, Estancia Mall has successfully expanded its portfolio across offerings in lifestyle, fashion, dining, wellness, and other services, hitting all the rights notes for all its discerning customers.

This is Estancia Mall’s newly-opened East Wing—and we’re breaking down all the reasons why it’s the best go-to destination in Pasig City.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas There's no way to miss the Ortigas Cinemas sign as you walk into the new Estancia Mall wing.

1. Premium cinema experience

As you walk into the new wing, there’s no mistaking the new sign that pops up into view: Ortigas Cinemas. With four new cinemas in operation, and two premiere cinemas called The Screening Room underway, you’re assured of a variety of up-and-coming movies to enrich your film repertoire.

Inside the cinema are world-class reclining seats with extra cushioning, adjustable footrests, and snack trays, all contributing to a fully unforgettable viewing experience.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas The world-class amenities inside the new Ortigas Cinemas.

2. Truly ‘all for you’

Covering over 13,000 square meters of the new wing is the latest branch of The SM Store housing both novel and familiar brands, all set to open their doors. This provides all manner of shopping options you can dream of, from fashion to personal care to home implements, as well as gift items, banking and everything else in between.

Watch out for Chinabank, Johnson Fitness, Pet Express, Sewterrific, The Horologist, Great Image, The Medical City, Miniso, Rock N’ Sole, Motostyle, Philip Stein, Wristshot, Chronos, Luna by Drake Dustin, Devaluchi Joaillerie, Vision Express, Retail Lab, Watsons, Elite Skin Perfection, Ultra Athletics, Young Artist Studio, Customistation, Empire Golf, Fitness Army, Stylash, Sanbry Men’s Grooming, Affinity Dental, Brow Studio, Barenaked Sugaring Salon, Nailandia, VCF, Luxe Glow, The Color Bar, Noah Wellness Center, Skin Station, World Balance, Mimosa Spa, One Life Studio, Step by Step Performing Arts Studio, Audiophile, Long Live Play, Urban Gadgets, Gameone, Digital Walker, Latt Liv, Gotcha, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Gizmo Central.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas The newly opened SM Store can also be found in the newly launched Estancia Mall wing.

3. Gastronomic abundance

All of that shopping will surely work up an appetite, so while you’re there, rest your feet and ready your tummies for a culinary variety.

Enjoy local and world flavors at these places: Sigekiya Ramen, Hot Pot Session, Pho Hoa, My Thai Kitchen, Chatime, Dekada, Buca Di Beppo, Café Dulcinea, Happy Lemon, Boteyju Bar, Paper Moon Café, Annabel Lee Café, Tuan Tuan, James and Daughters, Starbucks Reserve, Scout’s Honor, Tokyo Milk Cheese Café, Versus Barcade, One Zo Tapioca, 101 Sandwich, Roti Shop, Crisostomo, Red House Shabu Shabu, Super Café, Macao Imperial Tea, Sbarro, Earl of Sandwich, Naughty Nachos, Wu’s Kitchen, Blue Wonder Coffee, Agave Mexican Grill, J&G Fried Chicken, Gongcha, Hanako, Papa Diddi’s, Torch and Twenty Four Bakeshop.

4. Major events

Estancia’s expansion also comes the immersive activities and promotions, which are all set to make Christmas celebration even more delightful.

So mark your calendars with this array of perks and happening coming to you one after this holiday season and beyond:

Holiday Feast with Treats – In partnership with Mastercard and Zomato, diners get special perks and privileges for every P2,000 worth of spending using their Mastercard, debit, credit, and prepaid card in all participating restaurants until February next year.

Belle de Jour 2020 Power Planner Launch – On December 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ground Floor, East Wing

Santa Meet & Greet – On December 14 and 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KonMari Talk by Kristine Dychiaco – On December 15, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ground Floor, East Wing

Fashion Focus X Missdi Models – On December 21, at 2 p.m.

Simbang Gabi – From December 15 to 23, every 6 p.m. at 2nd Floor, Bridgeway

String Serenades – All weekends of December, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fireworks Display – All Saturdays of December at 7:30 p.m.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jaime Ysmael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas Land, gives his speech during the launch of the new Estancia wing.

“We are confident that the Estancia expansion will elevate the retail shopping experience of Filipinos, especially nearby residents. We have lined up activities as well to ensure that they could enjoy Christmas festivities in the conveniences of Estancia,” said Jaime Ysmael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas Land.

For more information, visit www.ortigasmalls.com or check out Estancia’s social media pages: www.facebook.com/EstanciaPH | https://www.instagram.com/estanciaph.