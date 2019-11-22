Hilton Manila lights up with travel-inspired Christmas tree, celebrations

MANILA, Philippines – Hilton Manila officially welcomed the holiday season and celebrated the joy of a Christmas Homecoming with its annual lighting ceremony.

The full-service property showcased its travel-inspired Christmas tree filled with festively designed suitcases and location tags of iconic cities—where Hilton properties reside—as its ornaments.

The heartwarming celebration started with a theatrical performance by the University of the Philippines Filipiniana Dancers accompanied by merry melodies from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, serenading guests throughout the evening.

The lighting of the 12-foot-tall tree at the hotel’s main lobby was led by Hilton Manila General Manager Simon McGrath, together with Resorts World Manila CEO and president Kingson Sian, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and kids from Smile Train Philippines.

“The Christmas season is more than just celebrations and gift-giving, it is an occasion to spread joy, thanksgiving and reaching out,” said McGrath.

Photo Release The travel-inspired Christmas tree filled with festively designed suitcases and location tags of iconic cities as its ornaments.

To complete the experience, Madison Lounge & Bar gave a warm welcome to arriving guests with the opening of its one-stop Gingerbread gift shop adorned with sugary treats, handcrafted by the hotel’s resident pastry team.

The giant confection features a decadent medley of sweet creations, Yuletide hampers, and suitcases-to-go, packed with an assortment of gourmet delights and homemade goodies.

The ceremony also announced the partnership between Smile Train Philippines and Hilton Manila, which endeavors to provide free surgeries and care to children born with cleft and other facial deformities.

To support of the advocacy, guests may purchase Hilton Manila’s featured huggable plush doll, Sunny the Bear, at Madison Lounge & Bar for P400. All proceeds will be awarded to Smile Train Philippines, committed to providing the gift of new smiles and second chances at life to children with clefts.

To learn more about Hilton Manila’s festive offers log on to www.hiltonmanila.com, visit http://bit.ly/ChristmasHomecoming2019, call +632 7239 7788 loc. 7375 or email mnlph_f&binquiries@hilton.com. For updates like Hilton Manila on Facebook.com/HiltonManila and follow @hiltonmanila on Instagram.