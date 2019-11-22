ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
(From left) Kingson Sian, president and chief executive officer of Resorts World Manila, Simon McGrath, general manager of Hilton Manila, and Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, together with the kids from Smile Train Philippines.
Photo Release
Hilton Manila lights up with travel-inspired Christmas tree, celebrations
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Hilton Manila officially welcomed the holiday season and celebrated the joy of a Christmas Homecoming with its annual lighting ceremony.

The full-service property showcased its travel-inspired Christmas tree filled with festively designed suitcases and location tags of iconic cities—where Hilton properties reside—as its ornaments.

The heartwarming celebration started with a theatrical performance by the University of the Philippines Filipiniana Dancers accompanied by merry melodies from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, serenading guests throughout the evening.

The lighting of the 12-foot-tall tree at the hotel’s main lobby was led by Hilton Manila General Manager Simon McGrath, together with Resorts World Manila CEO and president Kingson Sian, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and kids from Smile Train Philippines. 

“The Christmas season is more than just celebrations and gift-giving, it is an occasion to spread joy, thanksgiving and reaching out,” said McGrath.

The travel-inspired Christmas tree filled with festively designed suitcases and location tags of iconic cities as its ornaments.
Photo Release

To complete the experience, Madison Lounge & Bar gave a warm welcome to arriving guests with the opening of its one-stop Gingerbread gift shop adorned with sugary treats, handcrafted by the hotel’s resident pastry team.

The giant confection features a decadent medley of sweet creations, Yuletide hampers, and suitcases-to-go, packed with an assortment of gourmet delights and homemade goodies.

The ceremony also announced the partnership between Smile Train Philippines and Hilton Manila, which endeavors to provide free surgeries and care to children born with cleft and other facial deformities.

To support of the advocacy, guests may purchase Hilton Manila’s featured huggable plush doll, Sunny the Bear, at Madison Lounge & Bar for P400. All proceeds will be awarded to Smile Train Philippines, committed to providing the gift of new smiles and second chances at life to children with clefts.

 

To learn more about Hilton Manila’s festive offers log on to www.hiltonmanila.com, visit http://bit.ly/ChristmasHomecoming2019, call +632 7239 7788 loc. 7375 or email mnlph_f&binquiries@hilton.com. For updates like Hilton Manila on Facebook.com/HiltonManila and follow @hiltonmanila on Instagram.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING HILTON MANILA RESORTS WORLD MANILA SMILE TRAIN PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Partner
1 day ago
Know disruptions in traditional and digital media at Media Outlook 2020
1 day ago
Media Outlook points where opportunities for growth are occurring, discusses trends that companies should be mindful of, and...
On the Radar
Sponsored
6 days ago
Webnovel launches P10-million awards program
6 days ago
Webnovel is calling for entries for it's Spirity Awards program, giving writers a chance to earn big for long term.
On the Radar
6 days ago
PLDT Home ushers in Christmas with biggest holiday sale!
6 days ago
Get ready to bring home the best deals from PLDT Home.
On the Radar
9 days ago
MMDA K-9 corps bid farewell to rescue dog ‘Farah’
By Rosette Adel | 9 days ago
The Metro Manila Development Authority K9 Corps paid tribute to their rescue dog named “Farah” who passed away...
On the Radar
Sponsored
10 days ago
IN PHOTOS: Attractions that prove Tiendesitas is the place to be these holidays
By Euden Valdez | 10 days ago
Tiendesitas Malls is the place to be this holiday as it opens a series of festive Christmas attractions.
On the Radar
10 days ago
World Bazaar Festival 2019: Experience giving like never before
10 days ago
With the theme, "Experience Giving," this year's World Bazaar Festival will be happening on December 14 to 23 at the World...
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with