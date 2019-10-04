ALLURE
Nas Daily with travel companions and fellow creators Project Nightfall (right) and Dear Alyne.
Nas Daily returns to Philippines, discusses environmental protection
(Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two years since his first visit, world-renowned travel vlogger Nas Daily returned to the Philippines for a massive meet-and-greet.

Held at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier last September 27, the event also featured a video shoot with his Filipino fans who would appear in the next Nas Daily’s online video.

Nas Daily, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, gained internet “viral” status with his one-minute videos on Facebook. He was accompanied in the event by travel companions and fellow creators Agon Hare and Alyne Tamir, known online as Project Nightfall and Dear Alyne, respectively.

Both Hare and Tamir regularly collaborate and contribute in videos with Nas Daily for his video production company, Nas Daily Corporation. The three have produced content garnering millions of online video views.

Having featured the Philippine islands and seas in his travel blog a few times already, Nas Daily talked about environmental challenges and encouraged his Filipino fans to take part in protecting the country's natural treasures.

He also partnered with SM Aura Premier’s Samsung Hall to be the official event venue, as the mall has been an active supporter of the environment.

A green mall

SM Aura Premier has, from its very beginnings, been unwavering in its efforts to be a leader in eco-friendly and environmental sustainability solutions.

As the first mall to receive a Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification, SM Aura Premier initiated the “Lush Initiative” project; limited its use of straws in dining with the “Last Straw” movement; became the first mall to accept eco-bricks; and built an herb garden with all proceeds donated to calamity funds, emergency assistance and building of schools.

Fused with their “Art in Aura” campaign, the mall also partnered with Save Philippine Seas to create a wall mural for marine life awareness, and a polar bear installation with WWFF to address climate change.

SM Aura Premier promises to improve its environmental efforts through more green activations, pocket-campaigns, and partnerships for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.

 

For more information, follow @SMAuraPremier on Facebook and Instagram.

