Jinkee Pacquiao tours new GenSan mansion with sauna, artwork hallway

Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao in their new mansion in General Santos City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina socialite Jinkee Pacquiao gave a tour of her family's new mansion in General Santos, estimated to be worth P2 billion.

Documented by sports and lifestyle reporter Dyan Castillejo on her YouTube channel, Jinkee led a tour going around the massive house.

Jinkee began by showing off their home theater that can seat up to 15 people and her beauty room which has a television in it.

She pointed out her collections of tableware from around the world leading up to the living room with a high ceiling, a space Dyan compared to the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

The socialite then led the group to the exhibit area adorned with portraits of her, husband boxer-politician Manny, and their six children, which takes a turn to an extensive hallway leading to the main hall, with Jinkee quipping one could jog through it as exercise.

A brief detour showed a lounge area's snack area followed by glimpses of memorabilia encased in glass like the gloves Manny wore the first time he fought Erik Morales and the boxer's World Junior Welterweight Championship belt.

More portraits can be found adorning the first floor and the main stairwell leads up to an intimate family area surrounded by the bedrooms that more or less have the same layouts, save for the master's bedroom with two televisions.

The master's bedroom extends into a makup area and to separate walk-in closets for Jinkee and Manny.

Also on the second floor is a tea and wine room adorned with wine bottles and teacups collected by Jinkee, leading out to the terrace lounge overlooking the pool.

The spacious main hallway houses more encased championship belts and a long dinner table good for 22 people, and in neighboring rooms are two more intimate dinner areas, one with a kitchen counter.

Other features of the new Pacquiao mansion are a sauna, an indoor shooting range, and a flower-filled front yard.

The Pacquiaos own several properties in Sarangani province, Los Angeles in the United States, and Forbes Park, though the latter was put up for sale. — Video from Dyan Castillejo's YouTube channel

