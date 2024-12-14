Minotti reopens expanded BGC showroom

MANILA, Philippines — Furniture provide Living Innovations reopened the Bonifacio Global City showroom of long-timeItalian luxury brand partner Minotti, now with an expanded interior to better showcase products including its 2024 collection.

The new collection includes pieces from Studio MK27, Nendo, GamFratesi, Hannes Peer and Giampiero Tagliaferri.

Highlight pieces are the Yves sofa that can adjust heights and depths, the more lounge-y Supermoon sofa, and the Nico table made of marble and wood.

The Supermoon (named for the shape of its arms) can be put into an L-shape or stand alone while the Nico's marble wrapped around alumnium won't tarnish or change color.

While the new pieces are on full display, including an indoor-outdoor space, Living Innovations general manager Ferdinand Ong said pieces from older collections could still match them.

"The renovation was an opportunity to share with clients they can mix different years of Minotti furniture and still create a look that is current and transcends time," Ong added in a statement.

To further his point, Ong said a sofa from the 2024 collections would still match a table that was launched in 2005, also taking pride that some sofas sold during that time have yet to be returned for reupholstery.

Ong also shared that Living Innovations offers the option to work an individuals' current interior designers to better cater to their tastes and preferences.

