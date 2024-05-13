‘The Heart Effect’: Company attests to Heart Evangelista’s power to actually influence buyers

MANILA, Philippines — To tap today’s Millennials and Gen Z markets, many companies have commissioned influencers as endorsers, but how effective are influencers in influencing customers’ actual purchasing decisions?

One company, however, can attest to the actual influence of at least one influencer, actress and artist Heart Evangelista.

Neelam Gopwani, Managing Director of eyewear store chain Vision Express, confirmed in a recent interview with Philstar.com that Heart indeed helped sell out a piece from their stores when Heart wore the pair of sunglasses to attend Fashion Week abroad.

“We did, for the YSL piece. We did very well and it sold out nationwide,” Neelam said of the YSL New Wave SL 276 Heart wore with a custom Mark Bumgarner black and white outfit to a Fendi event during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

“And we’re excited because Heart is actually an endorser and we’re happy to work with her for more collections to come.”

More than just being able to influence actual purchase, what Gopwani appreciates more about Heart is the actress’ heart.

“What I love about Heart is that she’s an honest person. She loves fashion and she loves trends. So at the end of the day, working with somebody that actually wears your product is refreshing and nice, so that’s what I’m happy about,” Gopwani said.

“Honestly, with influencers, I love working with them because they’re friends, they are people who wear the product. So it’s not working. I would say, it’s more on enjoying the product together…”