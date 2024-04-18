Kathryn Bernardo, family's new home has elevator, slide, arcade

Kathryn Bernardo in her new house

MANILA, Philippines — Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Casa Bernardo.

Kathryn Bernardo and her family finally had their new home in Antipolo, Rizal blessed last week, and it is filled with things the actress dreamed of when she first broke ground years ago.

The contemporary structure took nearly eight years to finish as Kathryn enlisted the help of LINO Architecture.

Numerous fauna decorate the spacious driveway, while the interor is filled with sculptures by Jinggoy Buensuceso and several art prints.

Aiding access up the three-storey house are a wooden and glass grand staircase and an elevator, while a fun way going down in one section of the house is a red and silver slide.

Making the new house even more enjoyable and expanisve are the inclusion of an arcade and an indoor courtyard.

The outdoor portion has a garden area, patio, and infinity pool with majestic views as the house was built on a hill.

A number of Kathryn's close friends attended the house's blessing like Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, Trina Guytingco, Maymay Entrata, Robi Domingo, Kakai Bautista, and Alden Richards.

Other attendees included Piolo Pascual, Chie Filomeno, Darren Espanto, Ria Atayde, Dimples Romana, Loisa Andalio, Jason Marvin Hernandez, and Alyssa Valdez.

