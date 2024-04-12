Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards attended the blessing of the new house of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo last night.

An Instagram account dedicated to Kathryn and Alden posted on its IG story some grabbed snaps from those who attended the event.

Apart from Alden, celebrities such as Chie Filomeno, Dimples Romana and Gelli de Belen were present at the event.

Kathryn was seen having a great time as she danced, as seen in one of the videos.

Before the house blessing, Alden attended Kathryn's birthday party in a remote beach. He also surprised Kathryn in her post-birthday celebration with a boquet of flowers.

When asked what's the real score between them, Alden said, "What you see is what you get."

"Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media 'yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes 'yung mga personal things that's happening, better be personal na lang," he said.

According to Alden, since he and Kathryn starred in the box office movie "Hello Love Goodbye," they have remained good friends.

Since Kathryn and Daniel Padilla announced their breakup last November, fans of Kathryn and Alden are clamoring for a reunion project for the two.

