Alden Richards, Jericho Rosales now courting Kathryn Bernardo — Ogie Diaz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 9:09am
Alden Richards surprises Kathryn Bernardo at Kathryn's post-birthday celebration
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that Alden Richards and Jericho Rosales are now courting Kathryn Bernardo.

In the latest episode of "Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update," Ogie said a source from Kathryn's camp told him the scoop. 

“Nanliligaw na itong si Alden kay Kathryn at makikita naman iyan sa kanilang body language,” Ogie said.

"What you see is what you get, so that's what we got," he added. 

Ogie added that Kathryn's family likes Alden for the blockbuster actress. 

“Si Alden ay isang negosyante, financially stable, responsable, kaya natutuwa kay Alden ang pamilya ni Kathryn,” Ogie said. 

"Dahil 'yung mga gusto nila sa lalaki, pino-posses ni Alden," he added. 

Ogie, meanwhile, said that Jericho is also courting Kathryn. 

“Ang sabi ng aking source, nanliligaw si Jericho Rosales kay Kathryn,” he said. 

Ogie said that Kathryn's family, however, prefers Alden over Jericho. 

Alden recently addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.

In an interview with "24 Oras," Alden recalled that he had fun at Kathryn 's post-birthday celebration.

"I was invited and siyempre, it was part of her post-birthday celebration with friends and family. Masaya naman," he said.

"Masaya naman 'yung naging experience and you can see how happy Kath is right now," he added.

When asked what's the real score between them, Alden said, "What you see is what you get." —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube Channel

RELATED: 'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

ALDEN RICHARDS

JERICHO ROSALES

KATHRYN BERNARDO

OGIE DIAZ
