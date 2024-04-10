Why designing your bathroom matters, according to a creative officer

MANILA, Philippines — A creative officer emphasized the significance of designing your bathroom as an important task.

During an interview with Philstar.com at the D by Design event in SM Fairview, Audrey Go, president and chief creative officer of Dexterton Corp., highlighted the importance of investing in quality bathroom pieces. She explained that since people use their bathrooms frequently, investing in good quality pieces can lead to significant savings in the long run.

“Aside from your bed, I think you spend most of your time in the bathroom. So it's important to have it well designed. Meaning you have all the necessary needs, the proper faucet, proper toilet. Also, since you're using that minimum three times a day even more, so in terms of usage, that's like 10 times compared to your aircon and to everything else in your house,” Go said.

“So it's really important to invest in good pieces because ayaw mong palit nang palit every six months. And that's what you get when you get good quality, well curated and well, chosen kasi sa ngayon madaling kumuha ng bathroom things even Lazada has them for P1,000, P1,500. What we want to do is also is to educate people. Yes, it's P1,000 pero 'pag binuksan mo na 'yang plastic lang 'yan sa loob, 'yung sa amin real metal.

“Sa ibang bansa, 'pag nagbebenta ka ng bahay, ang pinakamalaking value at titignan ng mga buyers ay two areas of your house, your bathroom and your kitchen. So how important is the bathroom? It's really important not just for practicality, but also for resale value or for bringing value to your home.”

Go also gave tips to properly design the bathroom.

“I guess number one, consider your family like consider your demographics. Do you have young kids? Do you have older people? If it's young kids, you want it to be ergonomic so that they can easily wash their hand, brush their teeth. If you have older people, you have to buy the grab bars,” she said.

“Number two, you'd have to think about how long do you want your bathroom. Meaning is it for 10 years, you want it to be timeless because if it's timeless you choose timeless fixtures. But if you're trying if you want to be trendy there's also that. Pwede kang kumuha ng black, gold, 'yung mga trends ngayon. Then also you want to consider things like to upgrade. Parang maglalagay ka ba ng tiles para isang lagayan na lang, madaling i-maintain,” she added.

D by Design announced the successful launch of its brand, setting a new standard for premium living experiences. The event, hosted on recently at Ace Builders within SM City Fairview, unveiled the brand’s mini showroom, inviting attendees to embark on an exploration of designer-inspired home finishing solutions.

As a trailblazer in empowering individuals to become the architects of their own living spaces, D by Design presents a diverse array of bath and home furnishing products meticulously curated to inspire and empower shoppers at Ace Builders in SM City Fairview. From luxurious bath fixtures to sophisticated home furnishings, each product is carefully selected to translate design aspirations into reality.

"D by Design aims to make designer-inspired home finishing products accessible to every Filipino home," Go said.

"We extend a warm invitation to the community to unleash their inner designer, embrace creativity, and celebrate life's milestones with us."

The grand launch event showcased D by Design's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, offering attendees a glimpse into a world of design possibilities. With interactive displays and personalized design consultations, guests were empowered to envision and create their dream spaces with confidence.

