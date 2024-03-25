Sharon Cuneta gives updates on ‘Mega’ mansion planned to withstand intensity 10 earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared updates on her “Mega” mansion and “forever home” that she declared in an Instagram post in 2021 had been master-planned to withstand even an intensity 9 or 10 earthquake.

At a round table interview early this month following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer shared to Philstar.com and other press some updates on the mansion she is building.

According to the “Megastar,” they are taking their time to build the mansion because she and her family are still very happy living in Makati City.

“You see, we’re taking it slow. Because I’m very happy here,” Sharon said, replying to Philstar.com’s query about her new property.

“I’m really happy here because I grew up in Makati. We grew up in Makati in the ‘70s, ’72 or something. I lived in that village there across the highway,” she revealed.

“Makati is the air I breathe! I lived already in Wack-Wack, Greenhills, but it’s different.”

She bared that her new mansion is being built in the South.

“It was my lot that I bought after Boston, around ’98, ’99, after we lived in Boston. It was a long time ago. Frankie wasn’t even born yet.”

Before the planned earthquake-proof mansion, Sharon said they had a rest house in the property.

“That was just really a weekend house. It could not hold all of our things. I did even have a dressing room, very tiny, like closets lang. I demolished that house because my kids love the area already. So instead of selling and getting a new lot, no, my kids love this particular lot,” she explained.

“So, I demolished it and we’re building our forever home there, which is why I sold my Wack-Wack home, which I bought before I married Kiko.”

According to her, the mansion is “more than halfway through” and would include features such as a big garden and a spacious dressing room.

“Not a recording studio. In the future, because I have a garden that’s super big, so if I decided to build there, maybe someday,” she said.

“It’s a big house, you can do so much inside. I don’t think KC will use her room, so I’d probably use it for something else. And I’m praying that when Frankie and Miel get married, the spouses would agree to live there. Otherwise, Miguel has to bring his wife and play bowling inside the house! Mag-skating sila du’n!” she laughingly said.

“I have a big bedroom because I want all my children and grandchildren to fit.”

“But I’m really not in a hurry,” clarified the singer, adding that she stopped giving social media updates about the house to heed to her kids’ request to be a little more discreet about it. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

