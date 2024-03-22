Sharon Cuneta, KaladKaren remember Jaclyn Jose

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta and TV host KaladKaren remembered the late actress Jaclyn Jose, who succumbed to heart attack last March 2 at 60 years old.

At the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, Sharon shared that she was “so out of touch” with social media due to a recent health problem, that she only learned about Jaclyn’s passing days after the news broke out.

“I was so isolated, I didn’t know. Jaclyn was a great actress. She’s a great loss to the industry,” Cuneta said at the event’s program.

KaladKaren, who hosted the event, echoed Sharon’s remembering of Jaclyn.

“Great loss to the industry, may she rest in peace,” said KaladKaren.

InLife Sheroes, the Filipino insurance company’s flagship program for women empowerment, was established in partnership with the International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group. It aims to reach out to the relatively untapped segment of the women in the Philippines, especially women entrepreneurs who need life and health protection as well as financial solutions to expand their businesses. Sheroes’ four focus areas are financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions, and access to social and business networks.

During the anniversary show held at the Rigodon Ballroom of the Manila Peninsula, the Sheroes Awards Program was also launched to honor Filipino women who embody the program’s four pillars: champions of financial education, advocates for physical and/or mental health and wellness, accomplished women who work for the benefit of women and business leaders whose products and services address women’s needs. Nominations should be accompanied by a 500-word story on the nominee’s profile, explaining her advocacies and endeavors, and must be sent to [email protected] from March 12 to August 15.

For more information, visit https://www.inlifesheroes.com/. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo