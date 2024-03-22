^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta, KaladKaren remember Jaclyn Jose

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta and TV host KaladKaren remembered the late actress Jaclyn Jose, who succumbed to heart attack last March 2 at 60 years old.

At the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, Sharon shared that she was “so out of touch” with social media due to a recent health problem, that she only learned about Jaclyn’s passing days after the news broke out.
“I was so isolated, I didn’t know. Jaclyn was a great actress. She’s a great loss to the industry,” Cuneta said at the event’s program.

KaladKaren, who hosted the event, echoed Sharon’s remembering of Jaclyn.

“Great loss to the industry, may she rest in peace,” said KaladKaren. 

Related: Philmar Alipayo shares last message he received from late Jaclyn Jose

InLife Sheroes, the Filipino insurance company’s flagship program for women empowerment, was established in partnership with the  International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group. It aims to reach out to the relatively untapped segment of the women in the Philippines, especially women entrepreneurs who need life and health protection as well as financial solutions to expand their businesses. Sheroes’ four focus areas are financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions, and access to social and business networks.

During the anniversary show held at the Rigodon Ballroom of the Manila Peninsula, the Sheroes Awards Program was also launched to honor Filipino women who embody the program’s four pillars: champions of financial education, advocates for physical and/or mental health and wellness, accomplished women who work for the benefit of women and business leaders whose products and services address women’s needs. Nominations should be accompanied by a 500-word story on the nominee’s profile, explaining her advocacies and endeavors, and must be sent to [email protected] from March 12 to August 15.

For more information, visit https://www.inlifesheroes.com/. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

vuukle comment

JACLYN JOSE

SHARON CUNETA-PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMFF 2023 movies 'Rewind,' 'GomBurZa,' 'Mallari' coming to Netflix&nbsp;

MMFF 2023 movies 'Rewind,' 'GomBurZa,' 'Mallari' coming to Netflix 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entries "Rewind," "GomBurZa" and "Mallari" are soon going to be available for streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of &lsquo;What&rsquo;s Wrong With Secretary Kim&rsquo;
brandSpace

How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Now that our own version of the hit K-Drama finally premiered last March 18 on VIU, the hype is totally real. As Filipinos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Abegail Rait donates Francis M photo memorabilia to Boss Toyo

Abegail Rait donates Francis M photo memorabilia to Boss Toyo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
After a few months of silence since revealing in the same online show that she has a child with the late Francis M, Abegail...
Entertainment
fbtw
'So historic': 'It's Showtime' officially airing on GMA starting April

'So historic': 'It's Showtime' officially airing on GMA starting April

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Executives from rival networks ABS-CBN and GMA signed contracts today to indicate noontime variety show "It's Showtime"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nag-Sharon si Sharon': Sharon Cuneta makes fun of hit song 'Bituing Walang Ningning'

'Nag-Sharon si Sharon': Sharon Cuneta makes fun of hit song 'Bituing Walang Ningning'

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta made fun of her hit song "Bituing Walang Ningning," which has become a meme pertaining to guests taking home...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'House of the Dragon' releases season 2 trailers, to debut on June 17

'House of the Dragon' releases season 2 trailers, to debut on June 17

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The eight-episode Season 2 of the HBO Original drama series “House of the Dragon” is set to debut on June 17 in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta to launch online shop for pre-loved clothes

Sharon Cuneta to launch online shop for pre-loved clothes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta dispelled rumors that she does not repeat her clothes.
Entertainment
fbtw
How to make money from your talents: Sharon Cuneta shares ideas

How to make money from your talents: Sharon Cuneta shares ideas

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Want to pursue your passion but don’t know if you can make money from it?
Entertainment
fbtw
Elijah Woods on first-ever Asia tour, &lsquo;loving&rsquo; Filipino fans

Elijah Woods on first-ever Asia tour, ‘loving’ Filipino fans

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Elijah Woods (stylized as elijah woods) is bringing to Asia his ilu 24/7, 365 tour....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with