Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion still estranged; but Sharon proud of KC’s Hollywood feat

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta said she has not seen daughter KC Concepcion since the “Megastar’s” “Dear Heart” concert with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion last October.

At a round table interview last Tuesday following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer said that she and KC “were texting” even after the concert “then, nothing more.”

“Before October, I hadn’t seen her for like eight, nine months,” Sharon fretted.

“Siguro, since she grew up, she became very independent. We can’t blame her, but don’t blame me either,” Sharon quipped.

“Basta, I did my best as a mom and the other kids are still… with me, and if she has another opinion, then there’s really nothing I can do about it.”

Sharon said she did not know why KC had been distant with her again.

“I don’t know what her beef with me was…” the Megastar said.

Her husband, politician Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, has been a good step-father to KC, so Sharon admitted she was hurt when KC would post about Kiko in the past.

“Siguro hindi maiiwasan there are hurt feelings now,” Cuneta said. “So, to end that, siguro even if KC and I never have relationship again, I know that we’ll always love each other. And she’s turning 39, so alam na n’ya ‘yung right from wrong.”

Sharon clarified that it was not her who introduced KC to the producer of her Hollywood movie “Asian Persuasion,” but she is the one who persuaded her daughter to do the film.

“When it was offered to her, she wasn’t feeling like doing it. So I said, ‘Do it, anak, so you’ll have exposure there’,” Cuneta recalled.

Sharon, however, stressed that she is proud that KC can fend for herself and does not rely on anyone for money or livelihood.

“That at least, I am proud of,” Cuneta said.

“Whatever KC does that’s for the better, I will always be proud of her… I wish her happiness and I love her!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo