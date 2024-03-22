Sharon Cuneta to launch online shop for pre-loved clothes

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta dispelled rumors that she does not repeat her clothes.

At a round table interview last week following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer told Philstar.com that it is not true that she does not repeat her outfits.

“Me, personally, I don’t care (repeating my clothes). But people take a lot of pictures of you, they see that on TV, the most number of times I would wear say, a gown or a suit like this, would be three, then that’s it,” she shared.

As for the clothes she would no longer repeat, she bared that she is launching a new online shop soon where she, and hopefully her other celebrity friends, would sell their pre-loved items.

“We already have a website name. We named it ‘To Love Again,’ for all my pre-loved clothes. They’re good because they’re not overused. It’s a new website that we’re developing. I’ll sell pre-loved items and probably invite some friends from showbiz who probably want to get rid of stuff and probably somebody wants to buy them, no problem. Eh kami pa naman, we don’t overuse our things kasi nga we’re artista,” she narrated.

She, however, clarified that there are some clothes that she has been wearing personally for years – and some even from her high school days!

“Ako, I still wear my pajamas from my teenage years! Mayroon akong mga ganu’n, butas-butas na, ayaw ko pa ring pakawalan! Because they represent a happy, innocent time in your life… I have favorite pajamas, favorite T-shirts na kahit luma na.”

She is also not particular about brands, giving as example a black jacket she bought in 2000 and retired it only in 2016.

“Ang dami kong damit pero love na love ko s’ya, water-resistant, simple lang.”

Likewise, “Mega” denied public perception that she is ostentatious, stressing that she is actually really a simple person in spite her wealth.

“You know, life is so simple. I think, there’s no manual. But if you follow the 10 Commandments, that’s basically the rules of how to live…” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos