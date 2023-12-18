'Mga pinagdadaanan natin': Kim Chiu's inverted Christmas tree goes viral

In her latest YouTube video blog, Kim said creating her own Christmas tree is a tradition for her.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shared her inverted white Christmas tree in time for the holiday season.

“It’s the time of the year! Panahon na naman para sa pagdedecorate ng Christmas Tree. Yes! Ito na nga ang pinakahihintay ninyo!” Kim captioned the video.

“Kaya samahan nyo ako for today’s video dahil ipapakita ko sa inyo ang aking very first Upside Down Christmas Tree o yung tinatawag nilang Inverted Christmas Tree tapos white pa ang color. First time talaga ito! Ngayon lang ako ulit nagpalit ng Christmas tree! At super happy ko to see the final results. Sana masiyahan din kayo,” she added.

In the video, Kim said that the inverted Christmas tree is something new to her.

“Naisip ko talagang gawing iba 'yung Christmas tree concept ko this year. Di ko alam kung bakit gusto ko ng inverted, color white, candy. Sobrang kakaiba sa lahat ng Christmas tree na ginawa ko,” she said.

Kim said that Christmas tree in her house reminds her to be happy despite of her hardships.

“Ang sarap lang talagang makakita ng Christmas tree dahil sa kabila ng paghihirap ko sa buhay, mga pinagdadaanan natin, 'yung Christmas tree talaga sa bahay reminds us to be happy,” she said. — Video from Kim Chiu YouTube channel

