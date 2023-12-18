^

'Naka-hang ngayon': Kim Chiu gives update on relationship with Xian Lim

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 3:00pm
'Naka-hang ngayon': Kim Chiu gives update on relationship with Xian Lim
KimXi: Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball wearing matching outfits.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu gave an update on her love life following a rumored breakup with long-time boyfriend Xian Lim. 

In Maricel Soriano's YouTube channel, the "Diamond Star" asked the status of Kim's love life. 

“Ang dami-daming nagbubulungan, kamusta raw ang love life mo?” Maricel inquired.

“Tinatanong nila love life mo e. Hindi naman ako makasagot dahil hindi naman ako ikaw,” she added. 

“Ang love life ko ay naka-hang ngayon,” Kim answered. 

“Parang telepono ba?” Maricel asked.

"Oo," Kim replied. 

Recently, Ogie Diaz said that Kim and Xian have already separated for about two months now. 

In the latest episode of his popular Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube vlog, Ogie was accompanied by his co-hosts Mama Loi and Tita Jegs on his December 12 vlog when they discussed the hottest showbiz gossip and stories, including the rumored split of Kim and Xian. 

“A friend of mine and a friend of Xian and Kim Chiu told me na totoong hiwalay na si Kim Chiu at si Xian Lim," started Ogie.  

“'Di lang maamin ni Kim Chiu kasi nga pinoproseso pa ni Kim Chiu, at si Xian Lim din, hindi mo rin siya maasahan syempre na magkomento or magbigay ng kanyang statement tungkol dito," he added. — Video from Maricel Soriano YouTube channel

KIM CHIU

MARICEL SORIANO

XIAN LIM
