Ascott opens Citadines Benavidez Makati

MANILA, Philippines — The Ascott Limited formally opened its latest property, Citadines Benavidez Makati.

Located at the heart of Makati, Citadines Benavidez embodies the brand’s tagline “for the love of cities.” The property offers its guests many possibilities to live a dynamic and cosmopolitan lifestyle, where work and play collide.

The launch formally began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official opening of the property. The symbolic gesture involved several key members of The Ascott Limited, including its Country General Manager Philip Barnes; Area Manager, Makati and General Manager of Ascott Makati and Somerset Millenium Makati Cecille Teodoro; and Residence Manager of Citadines Benavidez Makati Maricar De Ocampo.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Citadines Benavidez to the Filipino public, welcoming them to experience our commitment to quality and world-class service,” Barnes said.

“This opening not only represents a new milestone but also reinforces our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our guests. We are excited to provide the finest accommodations in the heart of Makati, ensuring that every guest enjoys an exceptional stay with us. The opening propels us forward in our mission to deliver unparalleled hospitality and sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests who attended were treated to a curated menu courtesy of the property's restaurant, Catalogue. Headed by Chef Katrina Alcantara, a culinary visionary known for her innovative creations, Catalogue offers a gastronomic experience like no other. Showcasing a diverse menu inspired by both local and international flavors, the restaurant prides itself on crafting meals made with the finest ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers. Alcantara is poised to head another restaurant. The partnership opens a second Catalogue branch to go with Mesclun in Ascott Makati.

Throughout the event, guests were not only treated to glimpses of the amenities and offerings of the property, as well as sneak peeks of the future services and experiences the property has in store.

