Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home

MANILA, Philippines — Entreprenuer-socialite Kylie Jenner mildly caved in to the requests of fans to give a mini-tour of her home in Los Angeles, California valued at $36 million (P2 billion).

Kylie uploaded the "tour" video earlier this week on her official TikTok account in reply to one user asking for a house tour.

She began in the bar which she enjoyed being in because of a pretty warm rock-shaped light on the marble counter, even changing her position to show off her appearance in different glows.

The bar also featured several liquor bottles including 818 Tequila which her sister Kendall launched in 2021.

While moving to the living room, Kylie admitted it was "weird" showing her house to people, likely why she opted to give a quick peek rather than a full tour.

Briefly seen in the living room are a long white rectangular couch, a dark gary fireplace, a plasma television, a shuffleboard table, a chandelier, and a white rug atop the chevron-style wooden floor.

Kylie ended the "tour" by sitting on a white piano where her five-year-old daughter Stormi has her weekly lessons, sharing while pressing some keys that she has taken it upon herself to learn how to properly play too this summertime.

The television personality bought the property in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills back in 2020 and it features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 20-car garage, a huge walk-in closet, and a swimming pool.

