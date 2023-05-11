^

Carla Abellana shows more glimpses of new house post-split with Tom Rodriguez

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 6:10pm
Actress Carla Abellana.
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana shared more photos of her new house currently in the middle of construction, a year since her marriage with fellow actor Tom Rodriguez ended.

On her official Instagram account, Carla posted several images of the new house nearing completion after beginning in March last year.

These include spacious rooms, some of them laden with rustic wooden floors, a blue cabinet with wiring ready for electronic devices to be attached, and samples of tiles, wallpaper, and carpeting.

"Moving forward," the actress simply put in the caption alongside a white heart emoji.

Carla and Tom had dated for seven years before tying the knot in October 2021, however the marriage ended less than a year later and the divorce was finalized in June 2022.

Prior to their split, the then-couple had plans to build a family home on the lot that Carla had bought back in 2018.

Last February in a vlog episode for fellow Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel, Carla admitted she regretted getting married.

"Siyempre gusto ko sabihin no, kasi kahit papaano from kung paano tayo pinalaki, there are no regrets dapat. But then again kung si Carla tanggalin lahat 'yun, yes talaga magsisisi ako," she said at the time.

Carla also said she would never get back together with Tom, had not seen him since the split, had no regrets how she handled the break-up though wished it wasn't so public, and would not want to work with Tom again.

CARLA ABELLANA
