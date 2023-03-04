My plate is full-of heritage

Marga Nograles of Kaayo and Michelle Fontelera of Casa Juan: Serving culture on the dinner table.

How can a plate tell a story on your table?

This is always foremost on the mind of Michelle Asence-Fontelera, founder and CEO of the fine homeware brand Casa Juan. “I hope to bring pieces of Filipino life to every home,” she says. And through unique plates and tablescaping accessories, she wants to put Filipino culture and heritage on the table.

Casa Juan says: “We celebrate the stories, dreams and legends in Philippine culture. The brand captures these through stunning prints, artworks and imagery that tell tales of life in the archipelago.”

And recently, Fontelera was able to weave stories on Casa Juan plates through a collaboration with Marga Nograles of Kaayo, a clothing brand that focuses on the vivid colors, textures and crafting culture of Mindanao.

“Community is an integral part of the Casa Juan DNA,” explains Fontelera. “Apart from showcasing scenes and works of art that mirror local life, Casa Juan also aims to form lasting connections with communities around the country.”

Vessels of heritage: Casa Juan x Kaayo weaves on plates the textiles handwoven by Mindanao artisans, as well as images of the south’s baul.

Casa Juan’s pairing with Kaayo expresses “an enduring commitment to support and amplify the voices of Philippine artisans. Plates from the Casa Juan x Kaayo collection feature the patterns and colors of fabrics hand-woven by Mindanao’s artisans. The limited-edition set includes dishes that take on the form of Ikat prints from the Mandaya communities of Davao Oriental. Other plates feature the south’s intricately carved chests, or baul.”

“More than just an interpretation of these textiles or crafts on our plates, this collection is an ode to modern Mindanao and the communities who have kept the vibrant weaving tradition alive,” says Fontelera.

The Kaayo team adds: “Inspired by this spirit of storytelling through design — a value which Kaayo and Casa Juan share — the collection hopes to bring Mindanao to your homes. We hope these plates become vessels of heritage.”

The Casa Juan X Kaayo Limited Edition Collection is available online at https://casajuan.ph/ .