^

Modern Living

My plate is full-of heritage

Millet M. Mananquil - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2023 | 12:00am
My plate is full-of heritage
Marga Nograles of Kaayo and Michelle Fontelera of Casa Juan: Serving culture on the dinner table.
MODERN PARENTING

How can a plate tell a story on your table?

This is always foremost on the mind of Michelle Asence-Fontelera, founder and CEO of the fine homeware brand Casa Juan. “I hope to bring pieces of Filipino life to every home,” she says. And through unique plates and tablescaping accessories, she wants to put Filipino culture and heritage on the table.

Casa Juan says: “We celebrate the stories, dreams and legends in Philippine culture. The brand captures these through stunning prints, artworks and imagery that tell tales of life in the archipelago.”

And recently, Fontelera was able to weave stories on Casa Juan plates through a collaboration with Marga Nograles of Kaayo, a clothing brand that focuses on the vivid colors, textures and crafting culture of Mindanao.

“Community is an integral part of the Casa Juan DNA,” explains Fontelera.  “Apart from showcasing scenes and works of art that mirror local life, Casa Juan also aims to form lasting connections with communities around the country.”

Vessels of heritage: Casa Juan x Kaayo weaves on plates the textiles handwoven by Mindanao artisans, as well as images of the south’s baul.

Casa Juan’s pairing with Kaayo expresses “an enduring commitment to support and amplify the voices of Philippine artisans. Plates from the Casa Juan x Kaayo collection feature the patterns and colors of fabrics hand-woven by Mindanao’s artisans. The limited-edition set includes dishes that take on the form of Ikat prints from the Mandaya communities of Davao Oriental.  Other plates feature the south’s intricately carved chests, or baul.”

“More than just an interpretation of these textiles or crafts on our plates, this collection is an ode to modern Mindanao and the communities who have kept the vibrant weaving tradition alive,” says Fontelera.

The Kaayo team adds: “Inspired by this spirit of storytelling through design — a value which Kaayo and Casa Juan share — the collection hopes to bring Mindanao to your homes.  We hope these plates become vessels of heritage.”

* * *

The Casa Juan X Kaayo Limited Edition Collection is available online at https://casajuan.ph/ .

PLATE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A new achievement for rose
1 hour ago

A new achievement for rose

By Johnny Litton | 1 hour ago
The well-respected and ultra-hardworking Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong was one of the recipients of the University...
Modern Living
fbtw
A glasss act from italy
1 hour ago

A glasss act from italy

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
They call her the “Lady of Glass” in Milan.
Modern Living
fbtw
Britain's Prince Harry loses home on royal estate
1 day ago

Britain's Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, a spokesperson...
Modern Living
fbtw
Joross Gamboa opens Quezon beachfront house for travelers
5 days ago

Joross Gamboa opens Quezon beachfront house for travelers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
More and more stars are renting out their properties. Actor Joross Gamboa, for one, has opened his family's Quezon beachfront...
Modern Living
fbtw
The beauty of Agnes
7 days ago

The beauty of Agnes

By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
DermAsia Corporation, led by its inspiring CEO, beautypreneur Nikki Tang, together with its brilliant managing director Charles...
Modern Living
fbtw
Convergence: A refreshing concept in luxury urban condo living
8 days ago

Convergence: A refreshing concept in luxury urban condo living

8 days ago
For urbanites, one of the most iconic Ayala Land Premier developments is the Serendra condominium community in Bonifacio Global...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with